Dana White reveals he has tested negative for COVID-19; Thanks "Doctor Joe Rogan" for remedies 

Dana White has tested negative for Covid-19 just five days after testing positive for the disease. During an interaction with TMZ Sports, the UFC president thanked commentator Joe Rogan for providing him with remedies that helped him recover quickly.

Jokingly referring to Rogan as a doctor, White pointed out that his remedies helped almost 40 other people, including the man himself, promptly recover from Covid-19. White said that Joe Rogan has researched Covid-19 and how to tackle the virus after testing positive, therefore, his remedies work for real.

White, along with his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law, followed Rogan's instructions after testing positive and according to the UFC supremo, they're all 'feeling like a million bucks' right now.

"Today is day five, [since] testing positive for Covid and this morning at nine o'clock I tested negative. Thank you Dr. Joe Rogan. He did it himself and 40 other people that he's close to, he's done this with... In all seriousness, Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy and he talks to the most brilliant people out there, he studies, he does his homework on all this stuff and it's a fact this works. Not just me, so me and my wife are both 53 years old, we both did it. My daughter is 15, she did it, my mother-in-law's 80 years old, she did it. When I was just sitting here waiting to talk to you, my mother-in-law went strolling by here, she's on her way to get a massage. Everybody feels like a million bucks man," Dana White said.

Will Dana White be present at UFC 269 next weekend?

Although he has tested negative, Dana White has revealed that his doctors have suggested him to wait it out until Monday before getting back to work. That means he won't be present for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event headlined by Jose Aldo and Rob Font.

What this also means, however, is that the UFC president will be present at next weekend's UFC 269 pay-per-view. The pay-per-view is headlined by a much-anticipated lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

This will be Charles Oliveira's first title defense and Poirier's second and possibly final crack at achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

