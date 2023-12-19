Joe Rogan criticized Leon Edwards for "ego-based decisions" he made during his win against Colby Covington at UFC 296

Joe Rogan expressed disapproval of Leon Edwards' decision-making in his welterweight title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Edwards retained his championship with a dominant performance against Covington last weekend in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Briton showcased his exceptional kickboxing skills, expertly maintaining distance and dismantling 'Chaos' with precise kicks to the legs and body.

However, despite his initial success, 'Rocky' made a tactical error by engaging in grappling exchanges with Covington towards the fight's conclusion, as noted by UFC veteran commentator Rogan, who was calling the fight cage side. Unfortunately, this decision led to Edwards concluding the fight in a compromised position on his back.

In the aftermath of UFC 296, during the post-show, Rogan persisted in his critique of the 170-pound champion:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. Like, he chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to, where he could have defended and got back up to his feet. I think that would be a better path to victory where he could have completely dominated the fight, absolutely dominated it."

He added:

"He found himself on the bottom at the end of the fight getting punched by Colby, which really didn’t have to happen. That’s not the way you want to see a guy who’s as good as Leon Edwards fight. You don’t want to see him make ego-based decisions when you don’t have to, especially when he’s so superior standing up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):

Social media erupts as fans slam Joe Rogan's remarks about Leon Edwards

Fans heavily criticized Joe Rogan for his critical remarks about Leon Edwards' approach to the fight against Colby Covington.

One fan wrote:

"Joe is outta his mind. He knows he would've done the same thing if someone talked sh*t."

Another wrote:

"Imagine the only faults you have for a fighter is that he switched and fort fire with fire"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Rogan's criticism is kinda weird and he was a wet blanket commentating that fifth round. Leon dominated the match from start to finish and it's weird to try so hard to find something to criticize"

"Joe was sooo negative because his co-trumper didn't win! He only mentioned the last 30 seconds of round 5 rather than the other 24:30minutes😒"

Credits: ESPN MMA on YouTube.