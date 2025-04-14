Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier called out by ex-UFC referee over UFC 314 scoring assessment

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik served as the commentators for UFC 314. After the pay-per-view event, retired MMA referee John McCarthy expressed skepticism regarding Rogan and Cormier's assessment of the judges' scorecards for the main event matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

For context, 'The Great' reclaimed the vacant UFC featherweight title after defeating Lopes by unanimous decision. The judges' scorecard for the event showed that Derek Cleary scored the fight 48-47, while Sal D'Amato and Chris Lee both scored it 49-46, all in favor of Volkanovski.

In an episode on the WEIGHING IN podcast released Sunday, McCarthy, drawing similar conclusions to Cleary's scoring, said:

"You got to give it up for Alexander Volkanovski, coming back, over 35 [age], winning the championship again is not something that's been easy for anyone to do and he went out and did it. I had him winning 48-47... The fact that they, [Joe] Rogan and DC [Daniel Cormier] thought that Volk won the second round, no no no."

McCarthy continued:

"Pushing them back into the cage and someone getting knocked on their a** are two completely different things. So, look, I thought the first round was easy obviously, Alexander Volkanovski won. The second one, he [Volkanovski] was winning it until he got knocked on his a** and he loses that round. Third round, he comes back, he wins the round. Fourth round, you got to go with Diego Lopes. So, it came down to the fifth round..."

Check out John McCarthy's comments on Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier below (4:24):

Joe Rogan believes a UFC 314 fight ended with an early stoppage

Joe Rogan has criticized the outcome of the last preliminary fight on the UFC 314 card. Featherweight fighters Dan Ige and Sean Woodson faced off in a three-round bout. In the third round, as Ige countered Woodson's takedown attempt with a series of hammer fists, referee Andrew Glenn called for the stoppage.

As the replay was shown on the live broadcast, Rogan critiqued the decision, saying:

"That’s crazy, Bad stoppage. That’s a bad stoppage. I do not understand that. That’s a terrible stoppage. That was one of the worst stoppages I’ve ever seen. You’ve got to let a guy recover. He was getting hit with some short shots while he was covering up."

Check out the stoppage below:

