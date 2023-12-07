Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier laud Jon Jones as a master of distance management – “Kicks to the body and knees”

Daniel Cormier recently went on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the podcast hosted by UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan. During his appearance on JRE, Cormier touched on a number of different topics.

One particular subject that may be of interest to MMA fans is Cormier's thoughts on his former rival, Jon Jones. In case you missed it, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones had one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history, and things got increasingly personal between the two.

They faced each other twice, with Jones emerging victorious on both occasions. The first time around, Jones took home the unanimous decision win. The second time, Jones scored a headkick KO over Cormier.

The second fight was later turned into a no-contest, as Jones tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Despite the positive test, it appears that time has healed some wounds, as Cormier had a lot of positive things to say about Jones and his fighting ability.

Speaking to Rogan, 'DC' said:

"The dude just understands fighting and understands how to manoeuvre his body to fatigue you, it's crazy...It hurts so bad trying to get close to him. Hey, it hurts so bad, I'm telling you Joe, it hurts so bad. The kicks to the body and knees."

Rogan interrupted Cormier to add:

"He is also the best at managing distance."

The two then went on to discuss the various assets Jones possesses, and what makes him so deadly inside the octagon.

Check out Daniel Cormier's appearance on JRE here (21:50):

Daniel Cormier reacts to "unbelievable" night of fights at UFC Austin

'DC' took to X (formerly Twitter) and prior to his flight taking off, said:

"Austin fights last night, unbelievable. Austin is quickly becoming one of my favourite fight towns. The crowd goes crazy, it's unbelievable. Look, Arman Tsarukyan is the real deal. When you look at this landscape, I don't know who else seems to be as fit to go and chase down the best guys in the division. Two slam knockouts in one fight night, nuts. It seems the referee had something against Bobby Green because that was a horrible stoppage."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet