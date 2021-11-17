Watch: Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's hilarious commentary reactions during UFC 268

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier are two of the most sensational color commentators in the UFC today. The duo, along with Jon Anik, forms one of the best broadcast teams in the sport. Joe Rogan and team have given numerous iconic commentary reactions during UFC events, and UFC 268 was no different.

UFC 268 was one of the most highly-anticipated cards of the year, and it certainly delivered. The event produced a succession of spectacular performances and a host of outstanding finishes that elicited some hilarious and must-see reactions from Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier from the get-go.

Watch Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier’s reactions below:

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier impressed by the spectacular performances at UFC 268

In the early prelims, Chris Barnett uncorked a devastating spinning wheel kick to Gain Villante that received an incredible reaction from Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. It also earned Barnett a highlight-reel knockout and a few new fans.

The commentators seemed equally impressed by the spectacular front flip that Barnett delivered to celebrate his huge win.

Former Glory Kickboxing standout Alex Pereira's ferocious flying-knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis in the prelims was also a key highlight of the event that prompted a surprising reaction from the broadcast team.

The three-round slugfest between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler had the crowd go completely berserk. The broadcast team couldn’t contain their excitement and were deeply impressed by the performances of both men.

In the main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Rogan and Cormier reacted just like every fan watching did.

UFC 268 was a groundbreaking spectacle that featured some of the most intriguing bouts, including two championship rematches. From the thrilling preliminary and early prelims cards to an action-packed main card, the event produced some of the most memorable fights for the UFC fans.

The main event saw reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a title rematch with Colby Covington after 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked out 'Chaos' at UFC 245.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The co-main event also featured a title rematch between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Zhang Weili after 'Thug Rose' knocked out the Chinese star in their first fight at UFC 261.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Avinash Tewari