"Joe Rogan and DC would've gotten canceled" - Fans react as Laura Sanko playfully recreates iconic jump-in-the-arm celebration with Vanessa Demopoulos

Laura Sanko recently recreated Vanessa Demopoulos' famous jump-in-arm celebration. Sanko, who made her pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293, will join Dan Hellie, Chris Weidman, and Daniel Cormier at the UFC 296 weigh-in show this weekend.

In a recent Instagram post, Demopoulos and Sanko recreated the UFC strawweight contender's iconic post-fight jump-in-arm celebration to prepare for the day when the fighter-turned-commentator interviewed her in the octagon after a fight. Demopoulos also wished Sanko a happy birthday and wrote in the caption:

"@laura_sanko is prepared for pick me up when the opportunity presents itself. Happy birthday beautiful. We love you."

Soon after 'Lil Monster' posted the video, fans took to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"Slappin a**... Joe Rogan and DC would've gotten canceled."

Fellow UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern commented:

"Hahaha so funny you girls."

Another user wrote:

"Who doesn't like the ol' "good game" once in a while."

When Dana White praised Laura Sanko for her impressive pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293

In September, Laura Sanko made her highly anticipated pay-per-view commentary debut at UFC 293 and became the first woman in promotional history to do so. The event itself was a highly memorable affair, with Sean Strickland unexpectedly snatching the middleweight title away from Israel Adesanya despite being the biggest betting underdog in divisional history.

In the aftermath, UFC CEO Dana White heaped praise on Sanko for her impressive showing and even compared her to Ronda Rousey. For context, Rousey was the first female fighter to be signed by the promotion and is widely considered an important pioneer in the sport.

During a post-fight press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, White expressed his admiration for Laura Sanko and said:

"She knew everything about every kid here, and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional, she knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating."

He continued:

"She knows she's first, she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role, and she's doing everything she can to make sure that she always is the best that she can possibly be."

