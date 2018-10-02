5 interesting facts about Ronda Rousey

Biplab Nath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.36K // 02 Oct 2018, 19:58 IST

On April 8th 2018, Ronda Rousey made her sensational debut for WWE at Wrestlemania alongside Kurt Angle. Squaring off against the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, the match itself surprised everyone and was considered one of the best of the night. It seemed as if Ronda was made for pro-wrestling.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion and current WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

5 months later, she holds the WWE Raw Women's Championship and looks set for a long reign. Her journey has been quite unique, from being an Olympian to MMA fighter to Hollywood and now a pro-wrestler, let's look at 5 interesting facts about 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

#5. First and Foremost

Ronda Rousey after winning the Olympic Bronze Medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008

At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, at the age of just 17, Rousey became the youngest judo competitor. That same year she won a gold medal at the World Junior Judo Championships and in 2006 she became the first American female in almost 10 years to win a gold medal at the World Cup held in Britain. She won the bronze medal at the Junior World Championships at 19 years of age.

She is the first American athlete to win two Junior World Medals and she added a silver medal at the World Judo Championships 2007. She would go on to win a gold at the Pan American Games. But her greatest achievement was when she became the first American to win a Bronze medal in Women's Judo in the Beijing Olympics 2008.

She is currently, the only woman to have successfully transitioned from MMA to WWE, having won both the promotion's top belts. Ronda was also the first woman to sign up for UFC in 2012, where she became the promotion's first and longest reigning Bantamweight champion for two and a half years.

