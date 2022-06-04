When Joe Rogan debated with podcast guest Candace Owens on global climate change 

In 2018, UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan hosted American author and political commentator Candace Owens in the #1125 edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan and Owens discussed various topics, including her lack of belief in the climate change phenomenon.
When Rogan questioned her on whether she believed climate change was real or not, Owens replied by saying:
"I think the climate always changes, I guess. Especially do I think that global warming is an issue... It's like global warming, they have conveniently got rid of the word once scientists started disproving it now they only say climate change, no, I think that was just a way to extract dollars from Americans."

In response to this, Rogan pulled up a piece on climate change from the Scientific American website which stated that more than 87% of scientists recognized human activity as a major factor that was driving global warming, and that 77% of scientists viewed it as a grave danger.
The American author was quick to express her disbelief at the source stating that Scientific American was a for-profit website.
Over the course of the podcast, Owens further clarified her stance, stating that the overly politicized nature of the climate issue, coupled with hypocritical flag bearers like the former American vice president Al Gore, further dampened her belief on climate change.
Joe Rogan and David Wallace-Wells spoke about slowing down climate change
In his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2019, American journalist David Wallace-Wells explained that solar geo-engineering is an option to slow down global warming.
Wells explained that suspending an umbrella of sulfur around the earth would reduce the amount of sunlight that hits it and would in turn cool the atmosphere. But the journalist was quick to state that this could possibly have a negative effect on agriculture.

The podcast host further enquired about the issue of agricultural cattle producing methane and its contribution to climate change. Wallace responded by stating that methane is a much stronger greenhouse gas than carbon.
Wallace said that feeding cattle with a bit of seaweed had been found to reduce their methane production by 90-95%. He further noted that if done effectively, this act can reduce the carbon footprint of beef to a near zero.