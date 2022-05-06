Joe Rogan disappointed after D.A. declines felony charges for Dave Chappelle's attacker - "The kind of thing that makes people lose faith in law enforcement"

Joe Rogan recently reacted to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office's decision to avoid pursuing felony charges against Dave Chappelle's attacker, Isaiah Lee, who tackled him during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night.

The UFC color commentator took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the way Lee's was being prosecuted. According to Rogan, when a perpetrator is not charged after being witnessed committing a crime in a public setting and is recorded on tape, it makes the public lose faith in law enforcement officials.

The 54-year-old further wondered what it would take for a criminal to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Check out Joe Rogan's post on social media right here:

"When you see that a person commits a clear crime, and does it to one of the most loved performers alive, and does it in a very high profile public setting, and it gets captured on video, and you don’t charge that person for what they obviously did, it’s the kind of thing that makes people lose faith in law enforcement. That’s never good. Repost: Saagar Enjeti. What does somebody need to do to actually get charged with a crime in LA?"

This comes shortly after Rogan offered fans an update on Chappelle's situation after he had personally checked in with him. He revealed that the veteran comedian managed to see the funny side of the incident and was in good spirits.

Joe Rogan believes the Chris Rock incident could have led to Dave Chappelle's attack

In the latest edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, while in conversation with fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan admitted that he was worried about such mishaps after the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

According to the 54-year-old, Smith's actions could be the reason people start attacking comedians for expressing views that they may find offensive. Furthermore, he argued that people justifying attacks on comedians could have an extremely negative impact on the art-form of stand-up comedy as a whole:

"Well, we live in strange times, man. I mean, after the Chris Rock thing, that was one of the things I was worried about, I was like, 'People are thinking they're gonna start smacking comedians now, if they don't like what they're saying.' And what I'm thinking or what I'm worried about is, you know, people think that's justified."

Catch Joe Rogan's full interaction with Tony Hinchcliffe right here:

