"They just went into this store and started ripping cell phones off the walls" - Joe Rogan discusses alarming rise in smash-and-grab crimes in the USA

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the alarming rise in smash-and-grab crimes in the United States of America. In an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan and fellow American comedian Dave Attell addressed the smash-and-grab as well as other crimes in the U.S.A.

Rogan alluded to the myriad of smash-and-grab incidents that have taken place in major American cities, such as New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco in recent years.

This included one of the latest incidents in Philadelphia that went viral on social media, wherein multiple looters vandalized a store and walked away with several items in tow without paying for them.

Additionally, the MMA personality and UFC commentator highlighted how looters utilize loopholes in U.S. law to get away with such smash-and-grab crimes. He indicated that in San Francisco, an individual looter can't be apprehended in the store unless they loot items whose cumulative worth is more than $900. Rogan stated:

"I saw a smash-and-grab today on YouTube. It was wild. They just went into this store and started ripping cell phones off the walls. They're all wearing masks, which you're allowed to wear now. This was like, 'How are you gonna catch them? You made wearing masks okay. So, everyone's just wearing a mask, and they're just running in there and stealing sh**."

Watch Rogan discuss the topic at 0:13 in the video below:

Furthermore, the veteran martial arts practitioner criticized violent crimes in New York, particularly the phenomenon of pushing people in front of oncoming trains in subways. In addition, Joe Rogan and Dave Attell also addressed the homelessness problem in Portland.

Rogan notably mentioned the glaring health hazards that some homeless people face in the area, with a few allegedly operating makeshift meth laboratories in plastic tents -- a fire hazard due to the highly flammable materials involved.

Watch the entire JRE podcast episode with Attell below:

When Joe Rogan condemned the rise in violent crime in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan spoke to another fellow American comedian, Tom Segura, and opened up about the homelessness problem and rise of violent crime in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Having previously resided in California and later shifting base to Texas, Rogan expressed his disappointment about the increasing lawlessness in L.A.

While Joe Rogan made a rather controversial remark concerning L.A.'s homelessness issue, his criticism of violent crime in the city earned him praise. Urging the powers that be to implement better measures to prevent and solve violent crimes in the American city, Rogan said:

"I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in L.A. anymore. It's a f**king joke."

Watch the JRE podcast episode with Segura below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far