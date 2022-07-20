What were Joe Rogan's comments about homeless people that sparked outrage?

Joe Rogan has once again found himself under fire from many mainstream outlets due to comments made on an episode of the JRE podcast. While speaking to stand-up comedian Tom Segura on episode #1844, Rogan suggested shooting homeless people in Los Angeles due to the crime rates in the area.

The UFC color commentator was speaking to Segura about homelessness in LA when the the Netflix comedian stated that it would be illegal to move a homeless person’s property. In response, Rogan stated:

"But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Joe Rogan continued his LA-based rant when talking about rising crime rates. The UFC color commentator called the issue a "fu**ing joke" and stated that nobody is doing anything to combat the violent crime statistics:

"I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in LA anymore. It's a f**king joke."

Tom Segura stated that he liked Rogan's ideas, with the two comedians seemingly on the same page when it comes to tackling homelessness and crime in LA.

The comments have obviously gained the attention of many media outlets and also social media users, with the JRE platform once again causing a stir due to the conversations Rogan has with his guests.

What has the Spotify CEO said about Joe Rogan?

Despite his many controversies, it seems Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is still keen to work with Joe Rogan. In an internal memo, Ek spoke about the JRE podcast and why some of the older episodes were removed from the Spotify platform.

After the UFC color commentator's "N-word" situation, Ek explained that Rogan was the one who wanted to remove the old episode and that attempting to silence the podcaster wouldn't help.

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

Rogan's UFC commitments have seemingly never suffered from any of his comments on the JRE podcast, with no statement being made from the MMA organization during his various controversies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far