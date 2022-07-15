Who is Joe Rogan's latest JRE podcast guest Tom Segura?

With Joe Rogan being a lover of sensitive and sometimes dark comedy, it was no surprise that he invited Tom Segura to the latest JRE podcast episode.

The 43-year-old Segura is known for his dark humor during his stand-up shows and also co-hosts his own podcast, Your Mom's House, with his wife and fellow comic Christina Pazsitzky.

The comedian has featured in four Netflix specials, with his first show on the platform airing in 2014. His latest project with the streaming platform, Ball Hog, aired in 2020 and was well received by viewers, getting a 7.3/10 IMDb rating.

Segura also published a book this year called I'd Like To Play Alone, Please. The book features a collection of comical stories that all coincide with his stand-up performances and characters.

Tom Segura is quickly becoming one of the biggest comedians on Netflix. He enjoys close to two million followers on Instagram and has a successful comedy career.

While speaking to Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast, Segura detailed some of the crazy things fans have done at his live stand-up gigs. In one of his shows, the comedian sensed a commotion in the audience. He went backstage to find out what had happened. Segura stated:

"He [someone backstage] goes, 'A guy pulled his d**k out and started pissing on people in the audience.'"

Listen to the full podcast episode here:

Joe Rogan found the story hilarious, but the UFC commentator found it even funnier when Tom Segura explained that the man who was urinating was trying to help the comic. Segura said that due to a member of the audience heckling him while performing, the man started peeing on the heckler to get revenge for the comedian.

When was Joe Rogan's first stand-up gig?

Like Tom Segura, Joe Rogan has been doing comedy for many years now and originally got his first break in the stand-up scene in August 1988. He was just 21 years old. The gig took place at an open mic night in Boston, which Rogan spent months preparing for.

However, Rogan wouldn't go full-time as a comedian until 1990, with the podcaster having to take up employment in other jobs to earn money while learning his craft. In New York, he finally went full-time with his comedy. Despite his success, the comedian was still short of money and had to stay with relatives for a few months.

Rogan's growing reputation in the comedy world eventually landed him television roles in Hardball and NewsRadio. After once again making the most of these opportunities, the comic joined the UFC broadcasting team in 1997.

Watch Rogan speak about his first TV appearance here:

Since then, Rogan has not looked back. His podcast is now one of the biggest in the world and he also enjoys a successful commentating and comedy career. The Joe Rogan Experience alone recently pulled in a Spotify deal said to be worth over $200 million dollars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far