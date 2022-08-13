"Right back where he was at his best" - Joe Rogan discusses Chris Rock's comedy after Will Smith incident at Oscars

Joe Rogan believes that Chris Rock has rediscovered his best form following the infamous Will Smith incident at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris Rock was recently back in front of an audience soon after being slapped by Will Smith earlier this year. The comedian played a number of sold-out gigs and received a thunderous reception from fans.

Rogan has also been to one of the Rock's shows recently and he finds the comedian to be at his absolute best again.

Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator said:

"He's really funny again right now. I saw him at the store before the whole Will Smith thing and he was working out his material, he was f***ing good man like classic Chris Rock s**t."

Rogan added:

"My friend Eddy Bravo saw him at the store and he texted me, he goes, 'Brother, this guy is on fire right now. He's so good right now,' and then I was there like a week later and I got a chance to watch the set... It's right back where he was at his best. When I saw him, he was killing, I mean killing."

Watch Rogan discuss Chris Rock in the video below:

Joe Rogan believes Will Smith set a "terrible precedent for comedy clubs" by slapping Chris Rock

Rogan criticized Will Smith's actions after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The UFC color commentator condemned the actor's behavior and stated that the A-list celebrity set a really bad example for comedy clubs.

On another episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Josh Barnett, the podcast host shared his thoughts about the incident. He said:

"It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways... It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go on stage and smack a comedian now?"

While Rogan criticized Will Smith for his actions, he also expressed confusion over the Academy for allowing the actor to accept the award. Smith took home the best actor after his behavior on stage.

Watch Rogan discuss Will Smith incident in the video below:

