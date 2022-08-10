"A lot of comedians are narcissists" - Joe Rogan reacts to fellow comedians who were jealous of his $200 million Spotify deal

Joe Rogan recently opened up on how other comedians became jealous after he signed a mega-deal with Spotify.

Rogan signed a deal worth $200 million with Spotify when the audio streaming company bought the broadcasting rights for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Theo Von asked the UFC color commentator on the This Past Weekend podcast if he felt scared after signing such a lucrative deal, given how public the discussion around the the deal was.

While Rogan stated that he wasn't scared, the part-time UFC commentator stated that many fellow comedians were angry at him. He said to Theo Von:

"It's just one of those things where people start debating whether or not you should have that money. Why don't they give the money to other people? Why don't they fix the streets and the schools? And then some people just get jealous, so they get angry. There's a lot og angry, jealous comedians unfortuantely. There's a lot of comedians that look at other people's success, and they feel bad, so they feel you're doing something bad, because they feel bad."

Rogan further added that a lot of the comedians are ego-driven narcissists. Hence, they don't want others to get the shine. He added that many suffer from famine thinking and get the perception that if someone else is doing well, something is being taken away from them.

"A lot of comedians are narcissists and a lot of them are self-centered and egomaniacs. And so they think when you're doing something well and something's going well for you, that somehow might take something away from them."

Watch Joe Rogan talk to Theo Von about his Spotify deal:

Joe Rogan apologized to Spotify after being accused of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19

Joe Rogan was under-fire for his controversial takes on COVID-19 due to many accusing him of spreading misinformation. The issue went to such an extent that musicians like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and other artists withdrew their music libraries from the platform over Rogan's presence.

The audio streaming company added a content advisory warning to any content related to COVID-19. Rogan later took to social media after the incident, making a post in which he thanked Spotify for being supportive of him and apologized for causing inconvenience.

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016