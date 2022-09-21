"He's a giant, good looking guy who talks s**t" - Joe Rogan discusses Gordon Ryan's intimidation and how he "puts poison on people"

Joe Rogan has a massive man-crush on Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Gordon Ryan.

The popular podcast host recently broke down how Ryan effectively uses intimidation to gain an advantage over his opponents. In his words, it's as if Ryan "puts poison" on his opponents even before they lock up. During episode #1872 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"They [Ryan's opponents] just realize he's that good, so they're scared. When I say scared, I don't mean terrified. What I mean is they feel the moment. Everyone of those world-class fighters that goes up against another world-class fighter at that moment, when the match is about to start and everything is on the line, they have no idea who is gonna win. They all have a wild feeling of anticipation."

Rogan also believes Ryan is able to psych his opposition out by looking tremendous, talking trash, and having a spectacular track record in competitive grappling. The Spotify flagship podcast host added:

"But with Gordon, they have it worse because no one is beating him. He's just running through everybody. He's talking shit and he's a giant, good-looking guy who talks s**t."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on Gordon Ryan:

Joe Rogan becomes official Gordon Ryan sponsor

Joe Rogan took his love for grappling to new lengths. The successful comedian and podcaster sponsored the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) tournament along with competitor Gordon Ryan.

Check out Gordon Ryan's submission win below:

The dollar-value of the the sponsorship hasn’t been disclosed, but Ryan is undoubtedly delighted with the partnership. Speaking about the sponsorship, Ryan took to Instagram to write:

"Happy to announce my new sponsor for ADCC. [He is] a brand and a friend I stand behind, no matter how many times he's canceled. Thanks for being a real dude on and off camera and giving voices to people who would otherwise have none. JRE will also be an official sponsor of [ADCC] this year."

Check out the post below:

Ryan had a remarkable run during this year's ADCC competition. After capturing gold in the men’s +99kg category, the 'King' submitted grappling legend Andre Galvao in the men’s 'Super Fight' showdown to close out the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far