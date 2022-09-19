2022 ADCC World Championships Day 2 full results: Gordon Ryan makes history submitting Andre Galvao

The ADCC World Championships 2022 saw a true passing of the torch in the superfight featuring the legendary Andre Galvao and the current pound-for-pound king, Gordon Ryan. Ryan took a 12-0 lead over Galvao before submitting the legend via a rear-naked choke at 16:04 to win his fifth ADCC title.

Watch the match below:

Ryan also won his fourth ADCC title earlier in the day, defeating Nick Rodriguez via a heel hook submission at 2:15. Other title winners in various men's weight classes include Kaynan Duarte, Giancarlo Bodoni, Kade Ruotolo, Diogo Reis. Meanwhile, Ffion Davies and Amy Campo won the titles for the -60 kg and +60 kg women's divisions respectively.

The second day of the ADCC World Championships 2022 included the semi-finals, finals and bronze medal matches in various weight classes. In addition to the superfight between Ryan and Galvao, all the fights in the absolute division were contested on day 2.

ADCC World Championships 2022 - Day 2 full results

ADCC World Championships Semi-Finals

Men +99kg

Gordon Ryan def. Roosevelt Sousa via Submission (Heel Hook) at 0:11

Nick Rodriguez def. Felipe Pena via Points (3-0)

Men +90kg

Kaynan Duarte def. Rafael Lovato Jr. via Judges’ Decision

Craig Jones def. Nicholas Meregali via Judges’ Decision

Men 88kg

Giancarlo Bodoni def. Eoghan O’Flanagan via Submission (Toe Hold) at 2:18

Lucas Hulk Barbosa def. Vagner Rocha via Judges’ Decision

Men 77kg

Kade Ruotolo def. PJ Barch via Submission (Armbar) at 8:24

Mica Galvao def. Dante Leon via Points (2-0) in Overtime

Men -66kg

Diogo Reis def. Josh Cisneros via Points (2-0)

Gabriel Sousa def. Diego Pato Oliveira via Judges’ Decision

Women -60kg

Brianna Ste-Marie def. Bianca Basilia via Points (4-0)

Ffion Davies def. Bia Mesquita via Points (6-0)

Women +60kg

Amy Campo def. Gabi Garcia via Points (5-0)

Rafaela Guedes def. Kendall Reusing via Submission (Injury) at 6:26

ADCC World Championships Finals

Men +99kg

Gold Medal Match: Gordon Ryan def. Nick Rodriguez via Submission (Heel Hook) at 2:15

Bronze Medal Match: Roosevelt Sousa def. Felipe Pena via Walkover (Pena Chose Not to Compete)

Men 99kg

Gold Medal Match: Kaynan Duarte def. Craig Jones via Points (12-0)

Bronze Medal Match: Nicholas Meregali def. Rafael Lovato Jr. via Penalties (0-2)

Men 88kg

Gold Medal Match: Giancarlo Bodoni def. Lucas Hulk Barbosa via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 14:10

Bronze Medal Match: Vagner Rocha def. Eoghan O’Flanagan via Submission (Toe Hold) at 8:43

Men 77kg

Gold Medal Match: Kade Ruotolo def. Mica Galvao via Submission (Heel Hook) at 11:51

Bronze Medal Match: Dante Leon def. PJ Barch via Submission (Armbar) at 7:46

Men -66kg

Gold Medal Match: Diogo Reis def. Gabriel Sousa via Points (3-0)

Bronze Medal Match: Diego Pato Oliveira def. Josh Cisneros via Penalty (0-1)

Women -60kg

Gold Medal Match: Ffion Davies def. Brianna Ste-Marie via Points (10-0)

Bronze Medal Match: Bia Mesquita def. Bianca Basilia via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:52

Women +60kg

Gold Medal Match: Amy Campo def. Rafaela Guedes via Points (3-2)

Bronze Medal Match: Gabi Garcia def. Kendall Reusing via Walkover (Reusing Injury)

Absolute division

Opening Round

Nick Rodriguez def. Andy Varela via Points (17-0)

Yuri Simoes def. Lachlan Giles via Penalty (0-1) in Overtime

Roberto Cyborg Abreu def. Elder Cruz via Points (3-0) in Overtime

Victor Hugo def. Fabricio Andrey via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 8:34

Felipe Pena def. Roberto Jimenez via Points (13-2)

Tye Ruotolo def. Pedro Marinho via Submission (Modified Arm Triangle Choke) at 8:48

Giancarlo Bodoni def. Haisam Rida via Submission (Modified Armbar) at 4:08

Nicholas Meregali def. Vinicius Trator Ferreira via Submission (Injury) at 5:04

Quarterfinal Round

Yuri Simoes def. Nick Rodriguez via Judges’ Decision

Roberto Cyborg Abreu def. Victor Hugo via Points (2-0) in Overtime

Tye Ruotolo def. Felipe Pena via Penalty (0-1)

Nicholas Meregali def. Giancarlo Bodoni via Points (6-2)

Semifinal Round

Yuri Simoes def. Roberto Cyborg Abreu via Points (2-0) in Overtime

Nicholas Meregali def. Tye Ruotolo via Judges’ Decision

Final Round

Gold Medal Match: Yuri Simoes def. Nicholas Meregali via Penalties (0-2)

Bronze Medal Match: Tye Ruotolo def. Roberto Cyborg Abreu via Walkover (Abreu Injury)

2022 ADCC Superfight

Gordon Ryan def. Andre Galvao via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 16:04

