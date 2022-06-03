Joe Rogan discusses the issue with jury system, cites O.J. Simpson's case - "You might have nutty people"

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the use of juries in high-profile cases within the U.S. Referring specifically to Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard and citing the trial of O.J. Simpson, Rogan argued the problem with juries is that they can be a mix of anybody.

The UFC color commentator regularly discusses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast and is an advocate for Depp's innocence. However, this could be the first time the comedian has questioned the authenticity of juries in high-profile cases.

The JRE host said:

"First of all, here's the problem with the jury. They're too dumb to get out of jury duty. I'm kidding. Here's the problem. You dont' know who they are. You don't know what they're doing. You could be anybody. You might get a jury filled with brilliant, sensitive, compassionate, kind, caring, intelligent and objective people who really want justice to be served."

Rogan then referred to O.J. Simpson's trial and added:

"Or you might have nutty people. Who knows. Who knows how they choose the jury. Look at the jury that exonerated O.J. Simpson. That's wild. The fact that they looked at the case and said not guilty. That is wild. That's real. That's the problem with the jury."

Listen to Joe Rogan discuss Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard here:

Joe Rogan reacts to Johnny Depp winning defamation trial

All eyes were glued to their television screens on Wednesday, June 1. The jury were finally delivering their verdict. A defamation case that dominated mainstream media and was live streamed every day would finally have its conclusion.

bbc.in/3tc6QqB Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who he sued over claims of domestic abuse Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who he sued over claims of domestic abusebbc.in/3tc6QqB

The jury delivered the verdict that Amber Heard did in fact defame her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The former Pirares of the Caribbean star was awarded $15 million in damages from Heard. The jury also added that Heard had won some of her counter-suits and was owed a sum of $2 million.

Joe Rogan reacted to the result of the trial while talking to UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Rogan was happy that Depp was cleared and stated Amber Heard was "crazy."

The 54-year-old said:

"She's so crazy! I feel like, I don't want her to have to pay him money. I really don't, 'cause I think that lady's broken. And psychologically, she's so damaged, she's so crazy. And I think the real punishment is, it's been exposed to the world how insane she is. Like, she's insane, she's a liar."

Watch Rogan's reaction to the trial here:

