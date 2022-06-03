Joe Rogan reacts to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict - "It's been exposed to the world how insane she is"

Joe Rogan's instant reaction to the verdict of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial was caught during an episode of his podcast.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian was joined by UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. While their discussion was mostly centered around MMA, the highly-anticipated conclusion of the Depp vs. Heard trial was announced during their taping.

The Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages. The jury also favored some aspects of Heard's counter-suit and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Absolute slam-dunk for Johnny Depp. Total wipe-out for Amber Heard.

Reacting to the culmination of the widely-speculated trial between the two Hollywood stars, Rogan said:

"She's so crazy! I feel like, I don't want her to have to pay him money. I really don't, 'cause I think that lady's broken. And psychologically, she's so damaged, she's so crazy. And I think the real punishment is it's been exposed to the world how insane she is. Like, she's insane, she's a liar."

Catch Rogan's reaction in the clip below:

Rogan also compared witnessing Heard lose to watching a UFC fighter getting beat up. He jokingly added that referee Herb Dean should step in to stop the action.

Joe Rogan prasies Johnny Depp's lawyer, slams Amber Heard's legal team

Joe Rogan heaped praise on Johnny Depp's lead attorney Camille Vasquez. The veteran UFC color commentator believes Vasquez did an incredible job representing the actor. During last week's episode of his wildly-popular podcast, Rogan said:

"She's amazing. That lady is incredible. That woman's a beast. When she's questioning her [Amber Heard] over whether or not she gave her money away, it's amazing."

On the flipside, Rogan wasn't too impressed with Heard's legal team. According to Rogan, the actress' lawyers were exceedingly incompetent that she might as well have found them on Craigslist. The comedian added:

"They don't make any sense. Their questions are terrible. They're so ill prepared. But also — what are they dealing with? Like what are they dealing with? They're dealing with someone who's a clear sociopath, a clear liar."

Listen to the full episode of the JRE podcast below:

