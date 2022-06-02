Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict confirmed, UFC fighters react

UFC fighters are weighing in on the recent verdict from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, with many of them supporting Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp.

After a trial that lasted several weeks, a jury found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp liable for defamation. However, the financial damages granted signal a win for Depp. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Amber Heard was awarded just $2 million in compensatory damages.

Both actors got significantly less than they had sued for, with Depp asking for $50 million and Heard seeking $100 million.

Following the verdict, UFC fighters took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the result. Chael Sonnen was clearly happy for Depp, writing:

"DEPP by UD"

While Billy Quarantillo reacted by saying:

"Dang Johnny Depp didn't give up a point ... dude don't miss"

Casey O'Neill and Megan Anderson both reacted by tweeting Pirates of the Caribbean gifs.

Chael Sonnen, Billy Quarantillo, Casey O'Neill, and Megan Anderson weren't the only ones cheering for Depp. Nick Maximov also retweeted an article announcing the Hollywood star's win.

Joe Rogan impressed with Johnny Depp's "beast" of a lawyer

As the trial was wrapping up, Joe Rogan expressed his approval for Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience he said:

"She's amazing. That lady is incredible. I apologize to her for f*****g up her name. That woman's a beast. When she's questioning her [Heard] over whether or not she gave her money away, it's amazing."

At the time Rogan wasn't sure whether Depp would win the case or not, but suggested the trial showed people everything they needed to know about his relationship with Heard. Rogan said:

"I think he wanted to, he wanted people to see what the relationship was like as much as its possible to do so. Showing us like, 'This is what I was dealing with. This is the craziness, now you see.' He probably knew. When people would see her. If you would confront her [Heard] with all the facts, like we've seen in court, it's like, 'Oh my god, this is a criminal enterprise.'"

Listen to Joe Rogan discuss the trial here:

