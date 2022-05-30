Joe Rogan heaps praise on Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez - "That woman's a beast"

Joe Rogan has apologised for forgetting the name of Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez. The UFC color commentator incorrectly called her 'Claire' and apologized for his mistake. Rogan also admitted that he thinks she's incredible at her job, notably referring to her as "a beast."

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan discussed the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, which winded down to its conclusion last week.

While discussing Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, Rogan said:

"I should also apologize to the lawyer Camille. Her name is Camille. I referred to her as Claire before... She's amazing. That lady is incredible. I apologize to her for f*****g up her name. That woman's a beast. When she's questioning her [Heard] over whether or not she gave her money away, it's amazing."

The trial concluded after six intense weeks in the courtroom, which was also live-streamed to the world in its entirety. Despite its dominance in the media and the world eagerly awaiting the result, the jury could now take have weeks to deliberate before delivering its verdict.

The American comedian appeared to side with Johnny Depp and revealed he understands, even if the actor loses, why he went to court.

"I think he wanted to, he wanted people to see what the relationship was like as much as its possible to do so. Showing us like, 'This is what I was dealing with. This is the craziness, now you see.' He probably knew. When people would see her. If you would confront her [Heard] with all the facts, like we've seen in court, it's like, 'Oh my god, this is a criminal enterprise.'"

Listen to Joe Rogan and Neal Brennan discuss the trial here:

Joe Rogan believes Johnny Depp is a "nice guy" after revealing they spoke on the phone once

Joe Rogan, who we know has closely followed the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has admitted to thinking that Depp is a "nice guy."

On a previous episode of the JRE podcast, Rogan shared the story of the one and only time he had spoken to Depp, which was on a phonecall.

Regularly discussing the trail on his show, Rogan had originally expressed his concern for how Depp was looking, but ultimately reassured fans that from his experience, the film star is a "good guy."

"Well, first of all, what you get out of it is that, you know, he is an actor and he's very charming but he's also clearly a nice guy. I 100% believe that. I said hello to him in the backstage of main room. I didn't really have a conversation with him untill you connected me with him on the phone. He's a sweet guy."

Watch a clip of Joe Rogan and Doug Stanhope discussing the trial here:

