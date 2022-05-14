Joe Rogan showed concern for Johnny Depp after latter was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean - "You’re not supposed to be wearing those"

Joe Rogan, who closely follows updates on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, expressed concern about the actor’s wellbeing after he learned that Depp was fired by Disney due to Heard's allegations of domestic abuse.

During The Joe Rogan Experience show, the UFC broadcaster took a look at the most recent photos of Johnny Depp, showing the actor wearing some questionable clothing.

Rogan was wearing a t-shirt with UFC heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis' famous one line about his testicles being sweaty when he questioned Depp’s fashion choice of a t-shirt with the following caption on it: “Stay Humble or Be Humbled.”

The comedian and host of the show said:

“Stay humble or be humbled, he’s wearing the shirt. Dude, you’re 55 years old. Why the f**k you would wear that shirt… These like f*****g inspirational quotes you expect to see on some stripper’s Instagram. You’re not supposed to be wearing those when you’re Johnny Depp. This is outrageous, Johnny Depp."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Johnny Depp's situation in the clip below:

Rogan went on to state that Johnny Depp is a phenomenal actor, who went from saying that he will never be a box office hero to becoming one. He also mentioned the Depp's newest film, City of Lies, which focuses on the tragic death of rap legend, Tupac Shakur.

Joe Rogan claims that Johnny Depp is a “nice guy”

During one of the previous episodes of his show, the UFC color commentator labeled Johnny Depp as "a nice guy" while discussing the actor's lawsuit against Amber Heard. Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Doug Stanhope as they discussed the trial.

Rogan also recalled a time when he had a telephonic conversation with Johnny Depp. They connected over the phone via Stanhope back when he and Rogan were doing their comedy shtick at The Man Show. The 54-year-old said on The JRE podcast:

"Well first of all what you get out of it is that, you know, he is an actor and he's very charming but he's also clearly a nice guy. I 100% believe that, I said hello to him in the backstage of main room. I didn't really have a conversation with him untill you connected me with him on the phone. He's a sweet guy."

Watch the clip below:

