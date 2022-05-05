Joe Rogan claims Johnny Depp "clearly a nice guy", discusses Amber Heard situation

Joe Rogan recently labeled Johnny Depp "clearly a nice guy" while discussing the actor's ongoing lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Rogan was recently joined by American comedian Doug Stanhope on an episode of his renowned JRE podcast.

The UFC color commentator also recalled an instance when he had a telephonic conversation with Depp. They connected over the phone via Stanhope back when he and Rogan were plying their trade as comedians on The Man Show. The 54-year old said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

"Well first of all what you get out of it is that, you know, he is an actor and he's very charming but he's also clearly a nice guy. I 100% believe that, I said hello to him in the backstage of main room. I didn't really have a conversation with him untill you connected me with him on the phone. He's a sweet guy."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard separated in 2016 but their feud has continued since Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming to have survived domestic violence without mentioning Depp.

The 'Pirates of the Carribean' star recently sued Heard for $50 million in a defamation case and denies ever being physically violent with Heard. The ongoing trial has become a media frenzy, with tits bits from the courtroom providing enough fuel for the fire.

"It’s a cautionary tale about believing in bulls**t" - Joe Rogan's take on the ongoing trial

Joe Rogan claims to have been earnestly following the ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. According to the renowned podcaster, Heard's version of things can be a cautionary story about believing in a fabricated narrative.

The 54-year recently told his guest Jessica Kirson on an episode of JRE:

"I’m watching this trial, and, like, it’s a cautionary tale about believing in bulls – – t, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together.'"

Rogan also sided with Depp, dismissing all accusations of domestic violence against the actor. The podcaster also claimed that the trial is bringing forth all the craziness in Heard.

Edited by David Andrew