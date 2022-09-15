"It's so hard to believe that this could happen in modern medicine" - Joe Rogan discusses shocking Alzheimer's research fraud with JRE guest Max Lugavere

The latest guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is author and podcaster Max Lugavere. The man behind New York Times bestseller Genius Foods spoke to Rogan at length during episode 1870 of the wildly popular Spotify podcast.

During a segment of the episode, Lugavere mentioned to Rogan that a recent revelation brought to light the fact that much of the past sixteen years of Alzheimer's research was built on "fraud." The UFC commentator replied that he'd read something along those lines and said:

"Yeah, I read that. That was one of the things I wanted to talk to you about because it's so crazy. Please tell people about this, because it's so insane and it's so hard to believe that this could happen in modern medicine. Especially with something that affects so many people as Alzheimer's..."

Max Lugavere noted that the prevailing hypothesis for what causes Alzheimer's disease is the Amyloid Hypothesis. He discussed researcher Sylvaine Lesné's paper published in the journal Nature, which highlighted an isolated amyloid subtype that the University of Minnesota researcher termed Aβ*56. Per the research, Lesné claimed to have found a link between the mentioned subtype and cognitive decline in a controlled study with mice. However, years later, his claims were found to be false.

Watch Joe Rogan and Max Lugavere discuss the topic below:

When Joe Rogan shared study linking cannabinoids to Alzheimer's proteins

It's no secret that Rogan is a massive spokesperson and advocate for cannabis. The stand-up comic and podcaster has repeatedly expressed his views on the many potential benefits of the controversial plant.

In 2016, Joe Rogan shared an article about a study at the Salk Institute that found a link between cannabinoids like THC and their ability to remove amyloid beta on a cellular level. These studies were conducted in neurons grown in a laboratory but offered a glimmer of hope for a potentially new approach to alleviate the causes or symptoms of Alzheimer's.

However, as Lugavere pointed out in episode 1870 of JRE, given that there is an increasing lack of faith in the amyloid hypothesis itself, there perhaps may not be much advancement to this 2016 Salk Institute study today.

Catch the full episode of Max Lugavere on JRE below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari