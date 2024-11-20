  • home icon
Joe Rogan discusses U.S. Special Forces potentially getting deployed against drug cartels: "It's so ultra-violent and dangerous"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 20, 2024 10:50 GMT
Joe Rogan comments on a potential war with Mexican drug cartels [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

On episode #2230 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster welcomed U.S. Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer. During the pair's conversation, they spoke about a potential war between the United States and Mexico's collection of drug cartels.

In the modern era, drug cartels function less as violent street gangs and more like heavily armed paramilitary forces whose use of armored vehicles, military equipment and extreme violence has led to president-elect Donald Trump vowing to 'wage war' against Mexico's drug cartels.

Whether he means a logistical crackdown or outright war remains to be seen, but that didn't stop Rogan and Hafer from discussing what could arise if U.S. Special Forces were used. Hafer, in particular, claimed that the cartels should be fearful in the event of an actual war with elite-level U.S. Special Forces.

"Bro, if we declare war on the cartel[s], these dudes are not gonna understand what the f**k is going on. They are gonna be in for a world of ultra-violence they've never actually felt before because obviously they're a capable organization, but they have f**king no clue if we organize these Tier 1 units against them."

This, then led to the UFC commentator expressing his astonishment over the extreme violence and cartel activity taking place so close to American territory on the other side of the border.

"It's a weird thing that that's going on right at our border. Such a weird thing. It's so close to us and it's so ultra-violent and dangerous and it's just completely shaped the way the entire economy of the country works. They have so much power and control, and it's a criminal organization that's funded almost entirely funded by us."

Check out Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer discuss a potential war with Mexican cartels (2:20:51 and 2:22:19):

With Trump's recent election win, there's no telling lies ahead for the United States' ties with Mexico.

Joe Rogan previously remarked on another potential outcome of Donald Trump's election win

The war between Israel and Hamas has caught the attention of several MMA figures, including Joe Rogan. He took to X to share a screenshot of an article about Hamas' call for an end to the war in the wake of Donald Trump's election win.

"Well... will you look at that."

However, the screenshot is misleading, as Hamas has been calling for a ceasefire for over a year.

