Joe Rogan dives deep into Miyamoto Musashi's 'The Book of Five Rings' on JRE podcast, tells story about legendary Samurai fighting with boat oars

Joe Rogan, who is an avid tattoo enthusiast, detailed the Miyamoto Musashi tattoo on his arm. In addition, Rogan opened up about the legendary Japanese samurai's infamous duels using a boat oar.

In episode #2297 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan spoke to writer and stand-up comedian Francis Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kisin in a three-hour long video. During their conversation, the UFC commentator discussed his experience in Japan, where he was instructed to wear long sleeves to hide his tattoos before working out in a gym.

When Kisin asked if Rogan had Yakuza tattoos, the 57-year-old denied it and disclosed that he has Musashi on his right arm. Notably, the American podcaster obtained the tattoo at the age of 16 after reading the Japanese swordsman's 'The Book of Five Rings' book, saying:

''No, but this one is Miyamoto Musashi, 'The Book of Five Rings', the samurai that killed 60 men in unarmed combat and wrote a book on strategy. It's a one of the great philosophy books of all time. Because it's about this guy that was one of the greatest samurai ever and he was a ronin, so he was like traveling the earth, having duels with people and killed 62 men in one-on-one duels and wrote about the importance of balance.''

Rogan added by narrating the time when Musashi used to fight wielding boat oars. The latter's most notable fight by using a wooden sword was against Sasaki Kojiro in 1612 on Ganryujima.

''He got to the point where he's so bored killing people that he started killing people with ores. So he would carve an ore like down the flat part and just make it a pole and they would have a sword and you would fight them with an ore and beat them to death.''

Joe Rogan wants to legalize back of the head shots

Joe Rogan, who has played a significant role in the growth of MMA worldwide with his knowledge, recently called for back of the head shots to be legalized. Many MMA fans were upset with Rogan's remarks as these kinds of strikes can lead to severe brain damage.

During episode #137 of JRE MMA Show last year with guest Jorge Masvidal, Rogan said:

''I don’t even know if we should stop hitting people in the back of the head, it doesn’t make any sense to me and it should be legal…If you talk to a neuroscientist they say that’s a particularly vulnerable area…isn’t the temple? Aren’t the eyes? Everything is so vulnerable.”

