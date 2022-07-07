"He's running against a dead man" - Joe Rogan on Donald Trump's chances of winning 2024 presidential election

Joe Rogan likes Donald Trump's chances of being back in office, simply due to the fact that he'd be running against "dead man" Joe Biden.

During a recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, Rogan said he thinks Trump will inevitably rerun the presidency in 2024. On top of that, the UFC commentator insinuated that the former POTUS could return to power as he'll be running against Biden, whom he has repeatedly criticized for showing signs of senility:

"He's gonna run again," Rogan confidently stated. "Well, he's running against a dead man, you know what I mean? Biden shakes hands with people who aren't even there when he gets off the stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. If he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if he was Donald Trump doing that, every f***ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."

Watch Joe Rogan's full interview below:

Rogan was referring to the US President's recent appearance on the popular ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Rogan wasn't the only one who made these observations about Biden, though. Several netizens accused the sitting US President of failing to remain coherent throughout the interview. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @GretchenInOK, wrote:

"The clips we have seen from Jimmy Kimmel’s Biden interview demonstrate why Joe Biden’s handlers have shielded him from the press. Forming coherent sentences is too great a challenge, even with a cloying worshipper like Kimmel trying to help him."

Joe Rogan supports neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden

It's no surprise that Joe Rogan is not a fan of Joe Biden. The UFC commentator even called Biden "the gift that keeps on giving" after he accidentally fell off his bicycle.

What some found surprising, however, was Rogan's revelation that former President Donald Trump wasn't welcome on his show. The popular comic revealed that he's had multiple opportunities to have Trump as a guest on his JRE podcast, but he "said no every time."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

The Recount @therecount Joe Rogan says he has turned down multiple offers to have Donald Trump on his podcast:



Rogan explained that he's uninterested in helping Trump's campaign. He also called the former POTUS a "polarizing figure" and "an existential threat to democracy itself."

