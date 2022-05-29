Joe Rogan doubles down on 2013 take that U.S. has "mental health problem disguised as a gun problem" - Not wise to take guns away from people

In the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Joe Rogan maintained that the United States has a "mental health problem disguised as a gun problem."

During episode #1824 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster weighed in on the issue with scientist Lex Fridman. Doubling down on a polarizing take he stated back in 2013, the UFC commentator said:

"I don't think it's wise to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government. We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism. And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it's a natural inclination, when you're a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power."

The incident sparked a nationwide outcry over gun reforms in the US. Days after 19 students and two teachers were killed in the shooting, students at schools from all over the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence.

However, Rogan has long been of the opinion that mental health is the root cause of the shootings. He added that taking guns away from American citizens only gives the government more power. Rogan expressed this stance in a tweet he sent out way back in January 2013.

Joe Rogan on the solution to the school shootings in the US

In the same episode, Joe Rogan pondered what the solution could be to stop school shootings. Despite coming up with a couple of ideas, the podcast host admitted that he sees no viable answer to the problem. He added:

"It's like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone's guns? Well, they're not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It's not gonna be a good situation. Is the answer to make schools these armored compounds, where you have armed guards outside of every school? ... Boy, that's not something we want either."

Mass shootings have been a serious problem in the United States. In 2022 alone, the Gun Violence Archive has counted 214 mass shootings so far.

