"Everyone in government is complicit" - CM Punk, Jake Paul, and other MMA personalities grieve horrific Texas school shooting

Personalities from the MMA industry joined the rest of the world in grieving the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
A total of 21 individuals, including 19 children and two teachers, lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. An additional 17 people were injured from the attack.
The gunman,18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a student at Uvalde High School. At some point, however, he had dropped out, according to officials. He was also slain in the encounter after he was shot by police.
Needless to say, the tragedy sent shockwaves throughout the world. Here's how some of the biggest personalities in MMA reacted to the incident.
MMA personalities react to the Texas school shooting tragedy
Former UFC fighter and AEW superstar CM Punk said he was feeling "nihilistic" in light of the catastrophic shooting. The pro-wrestler also pointed out that the United States government is complicit as it continuously fails to prevent such instances from taking place.
Jake Paul sent his thoughts and prayers to the grieving families of the victims. According to the YouTuber, it "makes me sick that our schools, senators, and people in power have done nothing" to protect children in schools. He also listed down the names of all the victims in a subsequent tweet.
Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) tweeted a photo of Xavier Lopez, one of the victims of the violent crime. MVP sent its condolences to everyone impacted by the tragedy.
Former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones showed solidarity with the affected families. He took to Instagram to post a photo of the grieving relatives of one of the victims.
UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns said he had trouble going to sleep thinking about the incident. 'Durinho' added that the US government needed to implement stricter measures to prevent school shootings from happening in the future.
His sentiment was echoed by featherweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who called the situation "unacceptable."
Meanwhile, former UFC referee Marc Goddard shared a clip of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. In the clip, Kerr lashed out at the politicians who "prioritize" being in power over the safety of American citizens.
Retired MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano believes the country needs better leadership. She added that she's "heartbroken" for the families of the victims.
Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, who is known for his wild takes on social media, believes drastic measures need to be implemented. He said teachers should be allowed to carry firearms in schools to prevent such instances from taking place.
MMA personalities Raphael Assuncao, Jake Shields, Cat Zingano, and Valerie Loureda also chimed in with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say: