"Everyone in government is complicit" - CM Punk, Jake Paul, and other MMA personalities grieve horrific Texas school shooting

Personalities from the MMA industry joined the rest of the world in grieving the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A total of 21 individuals, including 19 children and two teachers, lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. An additional 17 people were injured from the attack.

The gunman,18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a student at Uvalde High School. At some point, however, he had dropped out, according to officials. He was also slain in the encounter after he was shot by police.

Needless to say, the tragedy sent shockwaves throughout the world. Here's how some of the biggest personalities in MMA reacted to the incident.

Former UFC fighter and AEW superstar CM Punk said he was feeling "nihilistic" in light of the catastrophic shooting. The pro-wrestler also pointed out that the United States government is complicit as it continuously fails to prevent such instances from taking place.

Former UFC fighter and AEW superstar CM Punk said he was feeling "nihilistic" in light of the catastrophic shooting. The pro-wrestler also pointed out that the United States government is complicit as it continuously fails to prevent such instances from taking place.

Jake Paul sent his thoughts and prayers to the grieving families of the victims. According to the YouTuber, it "makes me sick that our schools, senators, and people in power have done nothing" to protect children in schools. He also listed down the names of all the victims in a subsequent tweet.

Jake Paul listed down the names of all the victims: Amerie, Alithia, Annabelle, Elijah, Ellie, Jackie, Jailah, Jayce, Jose, Layla, Lexi, Maite, Makenna, Miranda, Navaeh, Rojelio, Tess, Uziyah, Xavier and the two brave teachers Eva and Irma.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, kids, and citizens of Uvalde, Texas.



Jake Paul said: "My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, kids, and citizens of Uvalde, Texas. This shit is so unfair. It's sickening what people are capable of and it makes me sick that our schools, senators, and people in power have done NOTHING to protect the kids of America."

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) tweeted a photo of Xavier Lopez, one of the victims of the violent crime. MVP sent its condolences to everyone impacted by the tragedy.

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions Young lives lost, families destroyed, a community forever scared. MVP sends its condolences and prayers to all impacted.



Most Valuable Promotions tweeted: "Young lives lost, families destroyed, a community forever scared. MVP sends its condolences and prayers to all impacted. On Monday Jake Paul spoke to 9 year old named Xavier in California. Today we mourn a 10 year old Xavier. RIP young king."

Former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones showed solidarity with the affected families. He took to Instagram to post a photo of the grieving relatives of one of the victims.

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns said he had trouble going to sleep thinking about the incident. 'Durinho' added that the US government needed to implement stricter measures to prevent school shootings from happening in the future.

Gilbert Burns said: "That episode yesterday In Uvalde Texas Is Devastating. To be honest was hard to sleep thinking about it. Sending all my love and prayers to the families! But come on, this things keep happening we need more police in schools and arm detectors. Idk, but it cannot keep happening!"

His sentiment was echoed by featherweight contender Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who called the situation "unacceptable."

Marlon 'Chito' Vera called the situation "unacceptable," saying: "Someone gotta do something about this fucking people just goin crazy and killin people this shit is gross and unacceptable."

Meanwhile, former UFC referee Marc Goddard shared a clip of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. In the clip, Kerr lashed out at the politicians who "prioritize" being in power over the safety of American citizens.

Former UFC referee Marc Goddard shared a clip of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lashing out at politicians, commenting: "This is utterly heartbreaking. Beyond comprehension. Horrific. How can this be better prevented? Is this a cultural notion with amendments etc. What is gonna take? I couldn't not even begin to think of dropping my children to school, and it ends this way. RIP"

Retired MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano believes the country needs better leadership. She added that she's "heartbroken" for the families of the victims.

Gina Carano 🕯 @ginacarano

This will only get worse until this country gets some leadership it respects in charge.

Gina Carano said: "This will only get worse until this country gets some leadership it respects in charge. My heart is broken for the families who lost their children. Evil is having its day in the sun & the innocent are being targeted. Act accordingly. Be aware of your surroundings. Stay ready."

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, who is known for his wild takes on social media, believes drastic measures need to be implemented. He said teachers should be allowed to carry firearms in schools to prevent such instances from taking place.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA German Suplex @GermanSuplexPod

Sean Strickland responded to criticism about arming teachers, saying: "I mean don't tell that to the jews of nazi Germany lol! Not knocking on Germans I'm just saying the second amendment has deep deep roots in our country and will not and should not change."

Sean Strickland also said: "Teachers should really be armed..... Why is it such a bad idea? You can carry a gun anywhere but the moment you walk onto a gun you hit the gun safe zone. Absolutely retarded let teachers carry."

MMA personalities Raphael Assuncao, Jake Shields, Cat Zingano, and Valerie Loureda also chimed in with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say:

Jake Shields criticized Barack Obama, saying: "19 Children and two teaches are murdered in cold blood but hey let's celebrate the women beating drug Addict instead"

Raphael Assuncao @RaphaAssuncao

Raphael Assuncao said: "Just heart breaking, and hard to process such actions. Thoughts and prayers to the families of #TexasMassacre school shooting incident."

Alpha Cat Zingano @CatZingano It’s crazy to know that this will all happen again, It’s just where and when. It’s and scary to drop my kid off at school today and also sad and scary to go to a grocery store later in the same day.

Cat Zingano said: "It's crazy to know that this will all happen again, It's just where and when. It's and scary to drop my kid off at school today and also sad and scary to go to a grocery store later in the same day. Without being mean to each other, what do you see as possible solutions?"

Valerie Loureda said: "WHY IS AN 18 YEAR OLD KID ALLOWED TO BUY TWO ASSALT RIFELS!!! HOW DOES THAT MAKE SENSE TO ANYONE"

Valerie Loureda also said: "my kids will b homeschooled until there's policy and change… this is ridiculous."

