Joe Rogan draws attention to the Pentagon’s unaccounted $824,000,000,000 budget and audit failures

Joe Rogan has recently been in the political spotlight ever since hosting Donald Trump on his podcast and endorsing him in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The MMA commentator has always had strong political views, however, as he regularly speculates on relevant issues.

Trending

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan had U.S. Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer as a guest. Hafer brought up the topic of the Pentagon and how they never passed an audit.

With the Pentagon being the heart of the U.S. Department of Defense, this is surprising news, especially considering the budget, the department receives every year.

On the topic, Rogan said:

"Don't they always miss their audits? How many times do they miss their audits? [laughs] I think it's crazy numbers too like, 'Whoopsies' [laughs]."

Rogan burst out laughing after his producer, Jamie Vernon, verified via Google search that the Pentagon hasn't passed an audit according to a 2021 report. Hafer then added:

"It's rules for thee, not for me. They've never passed an audit."

Rogan then proceeded to read some of the reports Vernon pulled up on the screen, citing astronomically large amounts of dollars getting thrown into the Pentagon but then ended up becoming unaccounted for. The convoluted nature of the Pentagon's accounting records was so ridiculous the two just couldn't help but joke about it. They even hilariously speculated that perhaps the DoD is using all the money in alien defense research.

Check out their conversation below (3:10:20):

More on Joe Rogan's investigation towards the Pentagon's failed audits and $824 billion unaccounted budget

With the help of the Instagram page The JRE Companion, we get to see the dirty details of said missing money and the DoD's unbroken record of yearly auditing failures. If you're an American taxpayer, these numbers and details might more than raise your eyebrows.

According to one of The JRE Companion's Instagram posts, ever since auditing began in 2018, the Pentagon has yet to pass one. The DoD, managing $3.8 trillion in assets and $4 trillion in liabilities, has yet to explain where they all go. Just last year alone, the department wasn't able to account for its $824,000,000,000 budget.

Check out the Instagram post by The JRE Companion below:

Some parts of the captions read:

"The 2024 audit revealed that the DoD could not fully account for its $824 billion budget, highlighting persistent issues in financial management and accountability. The Pentagon's ongoing audit failures have drawn criticism from lawmakers and watchdog organizations, who emphasize the necessity for stringent financial oversight within the nation’s largest government agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback