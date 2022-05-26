Who is Joe Rogan's podcast producer Young Jamie?

Jamie Vernon, also known as Young Jamie, is the producer of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast.

He has been working alongside Joe Rogan since 2013. Vernon is responsible for the sound, cameras, and other essential parts of one of the world's most popular podcasts.

He took over from Brian Redban in 2013 and the show's popularity has started to grow ever since. From the quality of the production to the professionalism of the episodes, everything has improved exponentially since he joined the team. One might argue that Jamie Vernon has one of the coolest jobs in the world.

The JRE podcast has hosted world-famous personalities such as Elon Musk, Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, and more. Vernon gets to meet with these guests every time they're on the show.

Young Jamie (right) with former pro wrestler Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Vernon passed communication and media studies from The Ohio State University. He has also completed an Associate of Arts degree from Full Sail University. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the podcast episodes were released on YouTube only after Young Jamie was hired.

Watch this video of Jamie Vernon:

Joe Rogan is full of praise for Jamie Vernon

Rogan admires Vernon's quality as a podcast producer and audio engineer. While talking to Lex Fridman on one of his podcast episodes, Rogan stated why he rates his assistant so highly. The UFC color commentator also noted that Vernon is a person without ego, as he said on his show:

"Jamie is exceptional. He's got very little ego. He's not a guy who needs a lot of attention. He's not a guy who overestimates anything. Whether it's good things that happen to the show or bad things that happen to the show, he takes it all as flat. He's chill, he's just cool as f***. And he's so smart. He's so good as an audio engineer, as a podcast producer. He's the best."

Vernon has already been a part of the podcast for almost a decade. One can expect him to remain as the producer for a long time to come. He and Joe Rogan have formed an incredible chemistry over the years, which has been an integral part of the show's success.

Edited by Aziel Karthak