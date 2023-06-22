Joe Rogan drops bombshell prediction about Conor McGregor heading to bare-knuckle boxing 

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Conor McGregor potentially making his bare-knuckle boxing debut and shared a stunning prediction in case the Irishman did a bare-knuckle fight.

McGregor made an impromptu appearance in the bare-knuckle boxing ring this past April after he accepted a face-off invitation from Mike Perry following Perry’s second-round TKO victory over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41. After the two fighters faced off, 'The Notorious' even teased that he may fight Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing match and gave himself the new nickname 'Slicey Bare Paw.'

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show with Mike Perry (#141), Rogan discussed the controversial moment with 'Platinum' and claimed that it would be an absolute spectacle if Conor McGregor were to compete in bare-knuckle boxing. He stated:

"If somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, do you know how big that would be? Mike, you versus him... That would be wild in bare-knuckle... If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least."

After Perry chimed in to remind Joe Rogan of McGregor's stardom, the podcaster agreed stating:

"Probably more. Probably get two or three [million pay-per-view buys]. I was trying to be conservative."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40):

Watch the full episode below:

Conor McGregor bare-knuckle boxing : Mike Perry reveals what really happened during his face-off with 'The Notorious'

In the same episode, Mike Perry opened up about what really went down during his impromptu face-off with Conor McGregor and made an interesting revelation about the Irishman's mannerisms in the ring.

In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show #141, Perry revealed how he tries to create an aura before each of his fights and described the moment he invited the UFC superstar into the ring for a face-off. He stated:

"I stood still and I couldn't be wavered or moved. He was moving all over the place. I mean, that says that he was free in that moment to do so, obviously. But it was me respectfully calling him out, which shows the professional in martial arts that I have been for so many years... I mean, everything he does, people watch that sh*t."

Joe Rogan then asked Mike Perry what Conor McGregor said to him in that moment, to which 'Platinum' replied:

"Fair play to ya' mate. Respect ya. I'll fight ya' no problem."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (0:25):

Poll : 0 votes