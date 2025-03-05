Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss challenges facing Kash Patel as he begins FBI director role: "There’s some very shady stuff going on"

According to Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, Kash Patel has a challenging road ahead of him as the FBI director. Patel enters a ship where the crew notoriously acts against the captain.

Patel, an American lawyer and former federal prosecutor, is acting deputy director of the ATF. He has held various roles in national security and intelligence, making him a key figure in government investigations.

Rogan and Musk also wondered whether they would be able to access file cabinets that may have been erased or hidden long ago.

Rogan said:

"I think the former director of the FBI might really be in deep trouble. He may have actually been doing some corrupt stuff while running the FBI. I mean, it seems like there’s some very shady stuff going on. It definitely happened in the ’60s. Everybody kind of admits to that. The FBI killed Black Panthers. They did a lot of stuff we now know about."

Their conversation went further, with Joe Rogan saying:

"That’s what’s crazy. Literally, Dan Bongino was a Secret Service guy. But people think of him as just a Fox News guy, just like Pete Hegseth. They don’t want to think about his distinguished military career; they just say, 'Oh, that Fox News guy.' Director, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Musk added:

"I mean, Dan’s hardcore. If it's findable, I think he’s going to find it. Between him and Kash Patel, I think they’re going to get stuff."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below: (53:00)

Joe Rogan warns media attacks on Elon Musk could have dangerous consequences

Joe Rogan warned that the mainstream media’s constant misrepresentation of Elon Musk could create a dangerous situation, not just for his reputation but also for his life. He told the media to promote open discussions and avoid pushing their divisive narratives that could endanger the lives of everyone.

Joe Rogan said:

"The more the mainstream media talks about you in this way, and says you're a Nazi. They're completely distorting who you are, and people are going along with it. And just like we're talking about Trump derangement syndrome, people have Elon derangement syndrome. I see it, where people can't see the forest for the trees."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below: (02:56:55)

