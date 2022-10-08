Joe Rogan enjoying Sober October, loves not having an option to skip workout - "I might keep this sh*t going all year round"

Joe Rogan seems to be loving this year's edition of his annual Sober October challenge. In a recent Instagram post, the UFC color commentator expressed that he loved the challenge so much that he might consider doing it year-round.

The 55-year-old stated that he especially enjoyed not having the option to skip a workout:

"I have to say that I’m really loving not having an option to not work out. There’s something freeing about it. The work has to be done. Period... I might keep this sh*t going all year round."

Rogan's friends and fellow comedians Ari Shaffir, Bert Kreischer, and Tom Segura are all part of this year's edition of the challenge.

During Sober October, the UFC commentator and his friends abstain from using alcohol and drugs and give their bodies time to detoxify. Additionally, they try to get as healthy as they can in a month by engaging in regular workout sessions.

According to a report by Turnbridge, the Sober October phenomenon originally started with the 'Go Sober for October' initiative that aimed to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in the United Kingdom.

Sober October is currently being followed by thousands around the world and serves as a way to educate people about the negative effects of drugs and liquor.

Bert Kreischer tells Joe Rogan that his health improved just days into Sober October 2022

During episode #1879 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), comedian Bert Kreischer told Joe Rogan that his health has improved significantly since he quit drinking as part of the Sober October challenge.

Kreischer explained that his blood pressure has stabilized just two days into Sober October 2022:

"I feel fit, phenomenal. My blood pressure dropped immediately into perfect blood pressure. Like, it's 140 over 90 if I'm partying hard and then two days after [not] drinking it's 120 over 70."

Furthermore, the comedian clarified that the first few days after quitting alcohol were hard to manage as he constantly suffered from gastric distress:

"My stomach starts making noises like really aggressive[ly]. It [his stomach] super inflamed... I was f*rt***g so aggressively [on the] first day not drinking... I think my inflammation was so bad that it was blocking my stomach."

