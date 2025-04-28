Joe Rogan Experience segment answers one of humanities burning questions as AI expert provides timeline for "human-level" capabilities

Joe Rogan often explores fascinating topics on his podcast. Over the years, Rogan has hosted guests from various fields. Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology experts Jeremie and Edouard Harris appeared on the #2311 episode.

During the discussion, the UFC commentator expressed his eagerness to learn when AI tools might benefit from the advancements of quantum computing, which would further enhance their capabilities in today's world. In response, Jeremie shared interesting insights about the potential timeline for AI to achieve human-level capabilities, saying:

"Honestly, I don't think it's if you think that you're going to hit human-level AI capabilities across the board, say 2027, 2028. When you talk to some of these people in the labs themselves, that's the timelines they are looking at. They're not confident, they're not sure, but that seems pretty plausible."

The AI expert also expressed skepticism about whether quantum computing can significantly enhance AI tools. Given that, these tools seem to be more focused on advancing human intelligence to improve their relevance in today's world.

"If that happens, really, there's no way we're going to have quantum computing that's going to be giving enough of a bump to these techniques. You're going to have standard classical computing."

Check out Jeremie Harris' comments below (2:27):

Joe Rogan believes AI can replace him on the JRE podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience is arguably one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Since its inception, the show has reached over 2,000 episodes.

In episode 2307 of the JRE podcast, which features American comedian Tim Dillon, Rogan reflects on the possibility that AI could analyze the data from his past episodes and potentially replace him as the host.

"You could replace us on podcast. You could essentially take my perspectives that I've shared over the past two thousand-plus episodes, run it through a large language model, use AI, and have me have a podcast with basically anybody."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:42:40)

