Joe Rogan explains how a book helped him realize that the medical industry values profits over people's lives

Joe Rogan is known to discuss a wide variety of topics on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently weighed in on the medical industry and how he realized that it prioritizes profits over health and safety.

Speaking to guest Dr. Aseem Malhotra on episode #1979 of JRE, Rogan stated:

"All these mainstream news are mocking me for taking horse medication... Literally taking a drug that's on the World Health Organizaton's list of essential medicines. Literally taking a drug that's been prescribed billions of times. Taking a drug that was invented by the guy who won the Nobel Prize for inventing that drug. Has one of the best safety profiles of any known drug, but it's generic and it's cheap."

Joe Rogan added that he listed the other medications he was also taking, but they were ignored by the media, as was his speedy recovery from COVID-19 before stating:

"It wasn't until I read Robert Kennedy's book, The Real Anthony Fauci, that I got a sense that this is a playbook that they have used forever. They offer one solution. This one solution is patented. This one solution is controlled by these pharmaceutical companies and it's very expensive and they make a f**k load of money from it, whereas anything that's off-label, anything that's generic, is dismissed. They rig the test."

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on the medical industry below:

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

Rogan added that he was shocked to find himself in the middle of debates about the COVID-19 vaccine. He further questioned why there was no discussion as to how he had recovered from COVID-19 so quickly, but instead a heightened focus on the medications that he chose to take.

Joe Rogan reacts to fan getting a tattoo of his face

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular people on the planet. The UFC commentator has had several fans get a tattoo of his face on their bodies. However, he remains humbled by the action.

Rogan recently took to Instagram to share the latest fan tattoo of him, stating:

"I have long lost count of how many tattoos of me are out there, but it is always an honor and makes me feel very appreciated in a strange and unexpected way. THANK YOU!"

Check out the tattoo of the UFC commentator below:

Rogan went on to share two more fan tattoos in the following days:

