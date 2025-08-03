Joe Rogan explains why jiu-jitsu tends to attract the "nicest people": "You have to have character"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes jiu-jitsu tends to attract the best people. The 57-year-old is one of the most popular names in the world of MMA and a major proponent of combat sports.

During episode #2359 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring artist Mike Maxwell, the pair discussed the monotony of certain forms of exercise as opposed to others.

This prompted the MMA sportscaster to highlight why jiu-jitsu was one of the most rewarding experiences, while making a bold observation:

"Jiu-jitsu is one of the most rewarding things in life, because it's super hard to do. It's really good for your head. Jiu-jitsu people in general, like you get d**k heads in every walk of life, but you get the nicest people for the most part. You get people of character, because you have to have character to stick it out. If you've been doing jiu-jitsu [for] eight years, I'm 99% sure I can hang out with you. Like, you're a dude who's got his s**t together."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on jiu-jitsu below (16:35):

Rogan is also a talented martial artist in his own right. He was an accomplished taekwondo practitioner during his teenage years, winning the U.S. open taekwondo championship when he was 19.

Rogan later took up jiu-jitsu in his late twenties and is a black belt under Jean Jacques Machado. UFC CEO Dana White has credited the color commentator's ability to walk the fans through jiu-jitsu maneuvers as a key factor that helped MMA grow during its nacent years.

When Joe Rogan named the best martial art for self-defense

While Joe Rogan began his martial arts journey with taekwondo, the UFC commentator deems grappling arts, especially jiu-jitsu, as the best martial art for self-defense.

During an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, the Austin resident claimed that most self-defense scenarios eventually involve some form of grappling, and therefore, someone proficient at it would have the upper hand:

"For sure, jiu-jitsu. I think grappling, I should say. Judo as well, especially in a cold climate, if you get someone who has a heavy winter jacket on, my god, judo is an incredible [martial art]. That's the worst place to be, with a heavy winter jacket with a judo specialist, and you are standing up with them. Oh my god. I think grappling, because in most self-defense situations usually winds up with grappling."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

