Joe Rogan explains why "there's nothing like calling the UFC fights" on JRE podcast: "You gotta find time to run to pee"

Joe Rogan has been part of the UFC commentary team since 2002. Over the years, the 57-year-old has established himself as one of the most prominent voices in the promotion.

Ad

Recently, in episode 2309 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Cuban-American comedian and actor Joey Diaz joined him as a guest. During their discussion, which covered a variety of intriguing topics, Rogan shared that calling the UFC fights is a unique and rewarding job that requires a lot of hard work.

"There's nothing like calling the UFC fights because if it's on in Vegas time, you're starting the fights at 3 pm and you're going all the way through to the pay-per-view. You're doing like six hours plus of commentary, then you got to find times to run to pee."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:42:43):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In 1997, Rogan initially joined the UFC as a post-fight interviewer. However, he left the promotion shortly afterward. In 2001, after Dana White became the UFC president, he persuaded Rogan to return and rejoin the promotion in 2002 as a color commentator.

Dan Ige called out Joe Rogan and the commentary panel for their assessments at UFC 314

UFC featherweight fighters Dan Ige and Sean Woodson faced each other at UFC 314. Ige was declared the winner by TKO. However, many, including Joe Rogan and the commentary team, believed it was an early stoppage.

Ad

Days after the fight, '50K' addressed the controversy in an interview with Home of Fight. Additionally, Ige expressed his concern that the commentary panel's assessments might have undermined the legitimacy of his victory over Woodson.

"I understand the controversy, and I do believe the commentary plays a big role in that... When I went back and watched it, DC [Daniel Cormier] said his comments with [Joe] Rogan, [Jon] Anik, whoever. They said what they said. It kind of sucks because it robs me of my victory"

Ad

Check out Dan Ige's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.