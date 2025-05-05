Joe Rogan exposes how big tobacco's playbook is now fueling the fast food obesity crisis

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted fitness expert Jillian Michaels on the Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. During the episode, they discussed about how fast food consumption is being promoted similarly to tobacco.
Michaels is a prominent figure in the fitness industry. She is also a certified nutritionist, author, and television personality, best known for her work in The Biggest Loser and Losing It with Jillian. She offers a rigorous training plan that encourages people to lose weight and follow a healthy lifestyle.
Rogan shed light on how the major tobacco company owners have purchased fast food chains and applied similar tactics to promote the consumption of fast food among people, thereby increasing obesity.
"The idea that this is by the same people that used to be in charge of tobacco. This is what's really crazy. These are the R.J. Reynolds. These tobacco companies bought all these processed food companies, and they use the same tactics that they used with [tobacco] to push terrible foods on people."
In light of this, Michaels added that fast food companies are exploiting the psychology and biology of people by tricking them into consuming processed food in large portions.
"They literally have a team of multidisciplinary scientists that work around the clock to figure out how to get people to not eat just one. And then they put it in a commercial. It's literally in broad daylight. What they are doing is they are exploiting somebody's psychology and hijacking their biology with this food. This is why you've seen rates of obesity skyrocket— from [the 1970s], when it was 5% of the adult population, to 74%."
Check out Joe Rogan's and Jillian Michaels' comments below (25:16):
Joe Rogan shares how he dropped 12 lbs of fat by consuming a carnivore diet
Joe Rogan previously hosted renowned psychologist Jordan Peterson on JRE. During the episode, he discussed his weight loss journey, claiming he lost 12 pounds of fat by following a strict carnivore diet and avoiding carbohydrates, fats, and sugar.
"Just try a carnivore diet. I think you'll be amazed at how good you feel. You'll lose a lot of weight. I lost a legitimate 12 pounds of fat, [and] my face got thinner. The reason why people are so f*ck*ng fat is carbohydrates, fats, sugar, and all of it mixed up together in massive portions."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below: