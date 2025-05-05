Joe Rogan exposes how big tobacco's playbook is now fueling the fast food obesity crisis

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted fitness expert Jillian Michaels on the Joe Rogan Experience [JRE]. During the episode, they discussed about how fast food consumption is being promoted similarly to tobacco.

Ad

Michaels is a prominent figure in the fitness industry. She is also a certified nutritionist, author, and television personality, best known for her work in The Biggest Loser and Losing It with Jillian. She offers a rigorous training plan that encourages people to lose weight and follow a healthy lifestyle.

Rogan shed light on how the major tobacco company owners have purchased fast food chains and applied similar tactics to promote the consumption of fast food among people, thereby increasing obesity.

Ad

Trending

"The idea that this is by the same people that used to be in charge of tobacco. This is what's really crazy. These are the R.J. Reynolds. These tobacco companies bought all these processed food companies, and they use the same tactics that they used with [tobacco] to push terrible foods on people."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In light of this, Michaels added that fast food companies are exploiting the psychology and biology of people by tricking them into consuming processed food in large portions.

"They literally have a team of multidisciplinary scientists that work around the clock to figure out how to get people to not eat just one. And then they put it in a commercial. It's literally in broad daylight. What they are doing is they are exploiting somebody's psychology and hijacking their biology with this food. This is why you've seen rates of obesity skyrocket— from [the 1970s], when it was 5% of the adult population, to 74%."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's and Jillian Michaels' comments below (25:16):

Ad

Joe Rogan shares how he dropped 12 lbs of fat by consuming a carnivore diet

Joe Rogan previously hosted renowned psychologist Jordan Peterson on JRE. During the episode, he discussed his weight loss journey, claiming he lost 12 pounds of fat by following a strict carnivore diet and avoiding carbohydrates, fats, and sugar.

"Just try a carnivore diet. I think you'll be amazed at how good you feel. You'll lose a lot of weight. I lost a legitimate 12 pounds of fat, [and] my face got thinner. The reason why people are so f*ck*ng fat is carbohydrates, fats, sugar, and all of it mixed up together in massive portions."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.