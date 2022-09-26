"A lot of people made fun of me, fat-shamed me" - When Joe Rogan showed off incredible body transformation after losing 12 pounds following carnivore diet

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan showed off his incredible weight loss and body transformation back in 2021 thanks to the carnivore diet.

Fans often see Rogan working out and training in MMA as he regularly posts himself learning the trade on social media. The 55-year-old has also welcomed nutritionists, chefs and world class athletes onto The Joe Rogan Experience and has always been open-minded in regards to the latest health fads.

In a video uploaded last year, Rogan revealed that he'd been on the carnivore diet for the month of January, showing off some impressive results. The diet consists of eating only meat, fish, eggs and other animal products whilst excluding all other food groups.

In the video below, the UFC color commentator explained the results:

"I did the carnivore diet for the month of January and I lost 12 pounds. I gained a ton of energy. My energy levels were completely flat the whole month, no ups or downs or crashes after eating... I had a belly and a lot of people made fun of me, fat-shamed me. I lost all my fat, I lost my belly, I lost my love handles. I don't know if I'm going to keep eating like this but it was tremendeously beneficial."

Check out the video of Joe Rogan's transformation here:

Joe Rogan gives his thoughts on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

In a recent episode of the JRE, Joe Rogan welcomed director Walt Harris to the show. Harris is an avid MMA fan and the pair discussed the upcoming bout between Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

The card is expected to be one of the best of the year as it also features Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight title and Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan.

While both Oliveira and Makhachev are notorious for their dangerous groundgame, the 55-year-old has given the edge to 'Do Bronx', believing he has more tools to finish the fight:

"If you get a guy like Charles Oliveira who's that good at jiu-jitsu, he could strangle a f**king heavyweight... Oliveira's jiu-jitsu is some of the best I have ever seen in MMA. It is like world championship calibre jiu-jitsu. But he's doing it in an MMA match. He's the one guy where it doesn't matter what happens in the fight, if you go to the ground with him you are in deep s**t."

Catch Joe Rogan discussing UFC 280's main-event here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far