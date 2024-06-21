Joe Rogan expresses concerns about top MMA fighters from UFC and Bellator competing in 'Enhanced Games': "Severely limits their ability to compete"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on MMA fighters taking part in Enhanced Games, which is a multi-sport event similar to the Olympics, but differentiated by having no performance-enhancing drug-based oversight.

Thus, any fighters competing at such an event would be free to take PEDs without being subject to anti-doping rules. Rogan, however, had reservations about MMA being in such a situation, voicing his concerns to the founders of Enhanced Games, Christian Angermayer and Aron D'Souza.

Here's what the 56-year-old said on episode #2166 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

"MMA? Really? That's interesting. So, MMA, if you're going to have people being enhanced in MMA, that will severely limit their ability to compete in other organizations. So, how are you going to get high-level fighters that are not going to compete in Bellator or not going to compete in the UFC? How are you going to do that?"

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan talk about Enhanced Games on his podcast (22:20):

While Rogan isn't necessarily against the idea of MMA fighters enhancing themselves with performance-enhancing drugs, he highlights the issues that could arise for any fighters who compete in Enhanced Games. Fighters signed to Bellator and the UFC cannot compete under such a rule-set.

Both organizations subject their fighters to rigorous anti-doping tests. Even if said fighters part ways with the promotion, it will be difficult for them to re-sign with them following their Enhanced Games stint. Furthermore, they will be scrutinized like never before, and some fighters might even avoid facing them.

Joe Rogan has himself been on PEDs

While a trained martial artist and UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan is not a professional fighter and has not competed in such a capacity. Thus, he has been free to enhance himself, having freely spoken about his use of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

"Testosterone replacement therapy, hormone replacement therapy, I started doing all that when I was 40. Yeah, it makes a big difference."

Check out Rogan talk about TRT:

Expand Tweet

It has enabled him to maintain a certain level of fitness and has improved his overall body functionality. TRT, though, was once the subject of scrutiny in the UFC, with various aging fighters using it to rejuvenate themselves, most notably former light heavyweight champion and finisher extraordinaire, Vitor Belfort.