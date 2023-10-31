Joe Rogan's 80-pound bow fails to pierce Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck on JRE episode [VIDEO]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk marked his fourth appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday.

The veteran UFC commentator grabbed everyone's attention when he posted a captivating image on Instagram earlier today. In the photo, he was seen taking a shot at a Tesla Cybertruck with an arrow. The post was also accompanied by the announcement of Musk's upcoming appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

As of the current moment, the podcast episode featuring Musk has been released. While on JRE, Musk divulged significant information regarding the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. Specifically, he mentioned that the Cybertruck's weight falls within the range of 6,000 to 7,000 pounds, contingent on the chosen configuration.

Apart from addressing the Cybertruck's weight, Rogan and Musk also delved into its acceleration capabilities and the robust stainless steel exterior of the electric vehicle. They further engaged in a friendly bet, debating whether an 80-pound bow and arrow could penetrate the futuristic vehicle. Rogan believed the arrow could pierce through the truck's side, while Musk insisted it couldn't. As it turned out, the tech giant was correct, with the arrow deflecting off the exoskeleton exterior, failing to breach the steel body.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Joe Rogan rocks hilarious 'Rogan Ain't Slick' Halloween costume on JRE with Elon Musk

The 'Rogan Ain't Slick' meme had its origins during a World Baseball Classic game between Puerto Rico and Mexico back in March. An MLB-associated X (formerly Twitter) page shared an image of a spectator who bore an uncanny resemblance to Joe Rogan. As soon as fans laid eyes on the photo, it took the internet by storm, quickly becoming a viral sensation under the moniker 'Rogan Ain't Slick.'

Expand Tweet

Rogan took the meme to a new level by embracing it. He recently made a unique appearance on his JRE episode with Elon Musk, fully decked out as the baseball fan, donning a Puerto Rico shirt and a matching blonde wig, all in the spirit of his Halloween special.

Check out the photos below:

Expand Tweet

Check out some hilarious reactions from UFC fans on this topic:

"Was that actually Joe or someone else"

"I thought he was Paddy, nvm I live under the rock. Haha"

"@AlexPereiraUFC did u dress up as Paddy Pimblet for Halloween"

"Ahhh… I get it now I remember that. 😂"

"Joe Rogan is a legend."

Credits: @mma_orbit on X