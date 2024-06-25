Joe Rogan not a fan of UFC's new gloves, points out flaws in recent review

UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn't impressed with the organization's latest attempt to address eye pokes in the octagon. The UFC debuted new gloves at UFC 302 in Newark this year, hoping to reduce accidental eye pokes that have marred some of the sport's biggest fights. However, Rogan believes the new design hasn't addressed the core issue.

Eye pokes have been a persistent problem in the UFC, with fights like the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy being disrupted by accidental eye contact. Rogan argues that the new gloves while featuring improved padding, fail to tackle the root cause of exposed fingers.

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan offered a solution:

“Dudes are still getting poked in the eyes. They made a better glove, it is better padding. The best gloves are clearly not made yet, they need to cover the fingers…you don’t ever [overlap fingers], they don’t come into play, you always [make a fist] or [grip]. All you have to do is padding on the knuckles and a protective, thin leather layer that covers the hands that the fingers slip into…That eliminates 90% of all eye pokes, and doesn’t change everything with grappling and striking.”[H/t: BJPenn]

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor's withdrawal due to injury

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303 due to a broken toe ignited criticism, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes it was a smart move.

On his podcast, Rogan acknowledged the importance of healthy legs for a fighter like McGregor, who utilizes kicks extensively. He pointed out the injury being in the same foot McGregor previously broke and noted McGregor's history of fighting through injuries:

"Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

