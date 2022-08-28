"It's negative, it's not helpful" - Joe Rogan believes people are fed up of "online mob culture"

Joe Rogan has spoken out regularly against the 'cancel culture' that has taken over mainstream society. The comedian now believes that more and more people are waking up to the realization that this culture is negative and should be stopped.

The UFC commentator recently spoke to former NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers about the nature of 'cancel culture'. The pair discussed how people seem to be growing tired of this contemporary ideology and realizing the pitfalls it contains. Rogan said:

"I think there's a large percentage of the population that realized that a lot of the behaviors that you're seeing people exhibit in a lot of the chaos of this online mob culture. It's negative, it's not helpful, and maybe they've been through it or know someone who's been through it. Or, maybe they even participated in it and they feel terrible. And they don't want it anymore."

Watch the video below:

Having been a stalwart of the comedy scene for 20-odd years now, Joe Rogan has had plenty of personal experience with 'cancel culture'.

Whether it be listening to other comic's stories about being canceled or the attack that was focused on Rogan following his COVID-19 debacle, he sure knows a thing or two about what being canceled is like.

Given this experience, Rogan is no doubt happy that people seem to be moving on from the ideology that he describes as "negative" and "not helpful."

Joe Rogan sounds off on COVID-19 lies with Aaron Rodgers

Joe Rogan has been outspoken against the mainstream narratives that surrounded COVID-19 since its beginning. While speaking to Aaron Rodgers on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he once again sounded off on the nature of the COVID-19 narratives:

"Hindsight is 20/20 right? We're looking at it after it's over. And so many people, they just bought the narrative that was being promoted by CNN and MSNBC and wherever, that if you get vaccinated you can't get COVID and you can't spread COVID. That was the narrative."

Rogan has been targeted by news outlets in the past, specifically CNN, over his beliefs and comments about COVID-19 vaccinations and effective treatment plans. However, the comedian has not let the slander deter him and has remained true to his beliefs and opinions.

