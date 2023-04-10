Joe Rogan finds a major character flaw in iconic Marvel character Spider-Man

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan made an interesting assessment of Spider-Man during a recent episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan, along with David Choe, were discussing Marvel and DC comics during the recent episode of the JRE podcast. The UFC commentator spoke about how he used to read Iron Man comics as a child and mentioned how he wasn't into DC and was always a Marvel guy.

While further discussing the superheroes, Rogan suggested that Spider-Man could have been a billionaire. Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel clan. A simple teenager named Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superpowers.

While talking about the character, Joe Rogan suggested that Spider-Man could be a billionaire thanks to the super powers he had. He stated:

“The web thing is so ridiculous like he invented this sh*t that’s better than anything anyone’s ever figured out ever. Like he could be a f*cking super billionaire just from that web. The idea that we buy into the fact that this f*cking college kid invented this stuff that shoots from his wrists in a never-ending supply allowing him to grab buildings and swing.” [h/t FandomWire]

Joe Rogan Experience: What illegal MMA strike did Rogan call to be allowed?

Rogan recently came under fire from MMA fans for suggesting that strikes to the back of the head should be legal.

It is worth noting that strikes to the back of the head have been illegal since 2000, when the UFC adopted the Unified MMA ruleset. The rule was implemented in an attempt to bring in more regulation and safety to the sport.

However, the 55-year-old has a rather interesting take on the subject. On a recent episode of JRE, Rogan had this to say:

"I don’t even know if we should stop hitting people in the back of the head. It doesn’t seem to make any sense to me. Because a lot of knockouts, like high kicks, they wrap around the back of the shoulder, and they go right to the back of your head, and it’s legal... It should be legal, I don't understand why it's not legal."

Watch the video below:

David Burnell @ThisIsNotDSP Behold, possibly the worst Rogan combat sports take ever (apologies for the shit screen record noises).

