"Joe Rogan should have been fired" - Fan accusing UFC commentator of "blatant" bias in 2022 PPV because of Israel Adesanya sparks heated debate

A UFC fan’s criticism of Joe Rogan’s commentary at UFC 282 has ignited a fierce online debate, with some calling for his removal over alleged bias. The UFC 282 main event between Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the then-vacant light heavyweight title ended in a controversial split draw.

The scorecards read 48-47 Błachowicz, 48-46 Ankalaev, and 47-47, leaving both fighters and fans stunned. Błachowicz dominated early with leg kicks, but Ankalaev controlled the final rounds with wrestling, making the outcome debatable.

Amid the post-fight reactions, Joe Rogan’s interview with Blachowicz drew criticism. Many fans accused Rogan of bias, arguing that he implied Blachowicz had lost, despite the official draw.

The controversy traces back to UFC 259, where Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya in a bid for the light heavyweight title. During that broadcast, Rogan remarked:

"Imagine if that was a real wrestler" [H/t: The Sun]

a comment fans saw as dismissive of Blachowicz’s victory. Following UFC 282, a fan page posted a clip of Rogan’s interview on X, stating:

“Joe Rogan should have been fired immediately after his blatantly biased interviews at UFC 282.”

Comments flooded in, with mixed reactions. One fan agreed, saying:

“Should be fired for the Izzy glazing alone.”

Others defended Rogan, with one writing:

“Joe ain’t going anywhere.”

Another fired back at critics, saying:

“You stupid silly casual, be quiet, and keep your casual dumb opinion to yourself”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan's comments. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

When Dana White revealed how Joe Rogan was signed to the UFC

Dana White and Joe Rogan share a long-standing relationship, and the UFC CEO has previously detailed how Rogan joined the promotion. White recounted the story during an appearance on the Game With Names podcast, revealing how a chance discovery led to Rogan’s hiring.

After White and the Fertitta brothers acquired the UFC, the former visited the company’s New York office. While cleaning out old materials, he stumbled upon a VCR tape of The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, where Rogan was a guest.

Rogan's discussion about UFC fighters and their superiority over Hollywood martial artists caught White’s attention:

"Joe Rogan was talking about how bada** UFC fighters were and what they would really do to some of these karate guys that were in movies and sh*t like that. And I was like, 'Man, this guy knows what he's talking about. He's smart, he's funny, he's articulate.' So, I reached out to Rogan. At that time I think it was on the internet, I think I reached out to him. We started talking, and I asked him if he would like to work for us and be a commentator."

Check out Dana White's comment below (59:58):

Initially, Rogan worked for free, calling about a dozen events without pay. His dedication solidified his bond with White. Today, Rogan is the longest-serving UFC commentator, cementing his legacy in MMA history.

