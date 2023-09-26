Joe Rogan forced out of No.1 Spotify spot by TikToker 

The Joe Rogan Experience stands as one of the preeminent podcasting platforms in the world today, a true titan in the space of digital audio content. Rogan regularly hosts a diverse spectrum of guests, spanning fighters, artists, scientists, and fitness influencers.

Over time, it has evolved into an indispensable source of information and discourse, significantly influencing the perspectives of countless people along the way. For the past decade, it has reigned supreme as the unrivaled giant in the podcasting realm.

However, according to a report by Dexerto, the Joe Rogan Experience has been momentarily dethroned from the top spot on Spotify's podcast charts. Alix Earle, a TikTok sensation with a substantial online following, has entered the space with her Hot Mess podcast, swiftly claiming the coveted position.

Spotify recognized the immense value of Rogan's podcast and secured exclusive rights by offering him a staggering $200 million deal. As they continued to acquire other podcasters on exclusive terms, a few managed to temporarily surpass Rogan's ranking.

However, it's Alix Earle, the TikTok star, who has now ascended to the top, despite her podcast not being exclusive to Spotify. Her inaugural episode, launched on September 21, propelled her to the number one spot, displacing Rogan and The Diary of A CEO podcast to third place.

What's particularly remarkable is that this shift occurred while Rogan was consistently releasing new episodes, four to be precise in as many days. The absence of any significant hiatus or gap in his content makes Earle's achievement even more noteworthy.

Joe Rogan secured the top spot in a recent UK Podcast chart

A recent UK podcast chart, characterized by its quarterly reports came out with a study revealing the top podcasts in the country. The chart devised by Edison Research, a distinguished American firm renowned for its accurate podcast metrics, leverages meticulous criteria, honing in on the comprehensive weekly audience reach to substantiate rankings.

According to the chart, The Joe Rogan Experience clinches the top spot, mirroring its preeminence in the American podcast realm. His exclusive contract with Spotify, reportedly exceeding $200 million in 2020, marked a watershed moment in the industry.

The chart also comprises domestic creations, featuring The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett, Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, The Rest Is Politics, and No Such Thing As a Fish.

