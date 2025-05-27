Joe Rogan gets 100% real on the American muscle car experience, names "greatest bargain" automobile 

Joe Rogan has expressed his admiration for American muscle cars in his podcast. According to Rogan, people can get a great deal on these kind of vehicles in the automobile market.

Ad

Rogan is a huge automotive enthusiast, having a large collection of cars. In a recent episode of his show called The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke to Irish-British comedian, writer, and television host Jimmy Carr. During their conversation, Carr pointed out that muscle cars were scarce in the UK market, saying:

''It's like we could never get American cars in the UK, you could never buy a Cadillac in the UK, you could never and maybe that's going to change now''

Ad

Trending

Rogan then shared his point of view on the muscle cars made in the United States. The UFC commentator professed his love for a certain car called 'Mustang GT' and its benefits, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''I know some American muscle cars are really popular over there because they're fun, they're just fun to drive. There's something about American muscle cars like even the modern ones like if you buy a modern Ford Mustang, they are fun to drive man. The rumble of the engine, shifting the gears, the manual transmission like I think like the Mustang GT is like the greatest bargain as far as like fun for dollar in the automobile world today cuz I think you get a Mustang GT for like under $50,000 U.S. dollars, like loaded and they're incredible.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Jimmy Carr's conversation below (2:06:06):

Ad

Earlier this year, Rogan added a new car to his collection, a Tesla S-Apex model which was custom-made by Unplugged Performance. In response, his close friend and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared his praise on X, writing:

''It does look awesome''

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Joe Rogan opened up about his vintage Corvette Stingray

Joe Rogan owns a beautifully restored 1965 Corvette Stingray, which is reportedly worth $100,000. Notably, the car appeared on an episode of Jay Leno's Garage in 2015.

Earlier this year, Rogan spoke to stand-up comedian Brian Simpson on his JRE podcast and expressed his appreciation for the Corvette, saying:

''Corvettes are the only cars that looked good into the 70’s. All the other American cars turned to dog sh*t. They became boxes. They became fuel-efficient boxes. But Corvettes always had that and then eventually they fu**ed that up too. And they made Corvettes like flat and sleek...This is literally the greatest American car ever produced... These things are insanely fast and insanely capable… I think it’s like a 190,000 dollars. Bro, this car is fu**ing insane. There is carbon fibre wheels."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (35:17):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.