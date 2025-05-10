Joe Rogan gets 100% real on "binary" perspectives on psychedelics while outlining problem with skeptics

Joe Rogan doesn't subscribe to the concept of most people arguing about psychedelics like it’s a coin toss. In a recent podcast episode, he laid into the black-and-white way people view psychedelic use. The UFC color commentator has a problem with the rigid mindset surrounding them.

He brings up the example of Rick Perry, Former United States Secretary of Energy, a figure one would typically not associate with psychedelics, to show that openness can cut across political and cultural lines. Rogan argues that if even conservative voices are starting to explore this space, there’s a wider conversation waiting to happen.

Speaking on episode #2319 of his podcast with the founder and president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Rick Doblin, Rogan said:

“There’s this very binary position that people take in regards to their thoughts on psychedelics. It’s either it’s for losers and people that want to escape reality… and none of those people saying that have ever done it. If a guy like Rick Perry… if he can open up his eyes to that and open up his heart to that, it’s available for everybody.”

Rogan added:

“Everybody could use just a little therapeutic help to give you a fresh perspective… I think we could change the tone of the country. One of the things that bums me out the most about especially the interactions that people have on social media is like, it’s all negative. You have a finite amount of time. A hundred years is so quick… and you’re wasting it yelling at people on Twitter, for what?”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (19:20):

Joe Rogan talks about the suspension of the Eleusinian Mysteries

Joe Rogan reflected on the historical suppression of psychedelic rituals, pointing to the ban on the Eleusinian Mysteries as a key example. These ancient Greek rites, believed to involve psychedelic substances, were once central to spiritual experience and self-understanding.

Rogan suggested that such ceremonies were shut down not because they were harmful, but because they empowered people in ways that threatened authoritarian control. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of his podcast, Rogan said:

“The suspension of the Eleusinian Mysteries… that just so important. That kind of tactic has always existed because the psychotic people in power want to maintain their control over the population. It’s very difficult to get people to fight each other when they’re all tripping together. And they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s something more to this.’ Like, we’re missing out on a giant piece of this puzzle.”

