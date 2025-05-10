Joe Rogan goes deep on Norman Ohler's 'Blitzed' book and how "history was changed" by meth usage during WW2

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan dove into Blitzed by Norman Ohler, a chilling exposé on how methamphetamine allegedly shaped Nazi Germany’s war machine. Rogan hailed it as a “phenomenal book.”

He broke down how Adolf Hi*ler’s military distributed meth in massive quantities, especially to tank crews and frontline soldiers. According to Blitzed, this was a strategic decision.

Soldiers blitzed through Poland without sleep, jacked up on stimulants, and numbed to fear and fatigue. Rogan pointed out how meth enhanced physical endurance and likely fueled the ruthlessness of the regime.

Speaking on episode #2319 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Rick Doblin, the founder and president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), the UFC color commentator said:

“Phenomenal book on the drug use by the Nazis. Ah, it's all about meth. They were all meth’d out of their fu*king minds... They were giving them out to the soldiers. That’s how they got them to go through Poland in three days... Just crazy when you think about how history was changed... a large part of the way it was accepted was because everybody was methed up.”

Rogan added:

“Imagine if Hitler was dosing out everybody with mushrooms... The would have been like, ‘What are we doing? I’m not killing anybody. This is crazy. I got to get out of this country.’ The worst drugs are the ones that are always pushed by the tyrants. And I think Blitzed is a perfect example of that.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:59:00):

Joe Rogan talks about Nick Diaz swimming in the Alcatraz

Joe Rogan left his podcast guest stunned with a wild story about UFC star Nick Diaz swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco five times. On episode #2317 with Cody Tucker, Rogan recalled Diaz's jaw-dropping feat, describing how the Stockton native swam the dangerous 2K stretch through cold, shark-infested waters without a life vest.

Rogan also said that it was something Diaz did for fun between fights. For Rogan, it was just another example of what sets the Diaz brothers apart in the world of combat sports. He said:

"There’s a dude, Nick Diaz, a UFC fighter. He’s done the [Alcatraz] swim five times. Yeah. Five times. Five times in shark-infested water! By the way. Do you know the kind of balls you have to have to know that you don’t have a life vest? You’re just swimming. You have to be able to swim all the way to shore with sharks underneath you everywhere.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:10:40):

