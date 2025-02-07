Prominent MMA coach shares mind-boggling story on Nick Diaz's incredible cardio earlier in his career: "He did 20 rounds"

A prominent MMA coach recently opened up about training Nick Diaz and shared a mind-boggling story of his incredible cardio. The Stockton native was known for the overwhelming pace he would put on his opponents as well as his durability.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion was the focus of the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', which documented his career and issues outside the octagon. There were who's who of notable contributors who shared their thoughts and experiences fighting or training with Diaz, which provided fans with a better understanding of the UFC star's work ethic.

VICE TV posted a clip to their Instagram account, where prominent MMA coach Cesar Gracie opened up about his pupil's training methods. Gracie mentioned that Diaz's conditioning and cardio were exceptional early in his career and would go above and beyond to ensure he could maintain his relentless pace in his fights:

Trending

"Nick [Diaz] got in the ring, they would be throwing people at him. Next, next, next. He did 20 rounds straight. 20 rounds. He had that combination of good hands, incredible wind, patience and an iron chin."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Cesar Gracie's comments regarding Nick Diaz below [slide 5]:

Nick Diaz's former cornerman opens up about his training routine

In addition to Cesar Gracie sharing his story of Nick Diaz showcasing his incredible cardio, the Stockton native's former cornerman opened up about his training routine.

During the aforementioned clip, Diaz's former cornerman Victor Galdon mentioned that the UFC star was always looking to push himself more because he wanted to widen the gap from his competition.

Galdon recalled his conversations with Diaz and noted that he was surprised when he would insinuate his progress wasn't on par with others:

"[Diaz] would always say, "I gotta catch up. I gotta catch up. Gotta catch up'. And I'd be like, 'Who do you gotta catch up? You're already ahead of all of us'."

Check out the official trailer for Nick Diaz's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.